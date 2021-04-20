image/svg+xml

Resources

April 29th, 2024

Tackling Africa’s most neglected infrastructure problem

By Ben Payton

Resources

April 26th, 2024

Keep it in the ground? Africa’s race to develop its oil and gas resources

By Ben Payton

Technology

April 26th, 2024

Kenya to maintain low digital service tax on tech giants despite OECD pressure

By Harry Clynch

Center Post

Business

April 30th, 2024

IMF projects improved growth for Africa but debt and limited taxes still prompt concern

Technology

April 25th, 2024

NBA launches startup accelerator in Africa

Resources

April 25th, 2024

For Africa’s poorest countries, it’s time for transformation

Arts & Culture

April 24th, 2024

Venice Art Biennale features more African countries than ever before

Technology

April 23rd, 2024

Chinese e-commerce giant PDD heads to Africa

Press Releases

April 25th, 2024

Strong calls for innovative financing and reform of the international financial system to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa

By UN ECA

Business

April 19th, 2024

European visa rules are much stricter for Africans than for other regions, says report

By Adam Saidane

Energy

April 19th, 2024

World Bank project aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030

By Luke Kilian

Finance

April 18th, 2024

Ghana VP Bawumia pledges tax amnesty if elected president

By Harry Clynch

January 6th, 2021

Developing sustainable agriculture in Africa

Developing sustainable agriculture in Africa

African Business in partnership with OCP Group will be sharing stories, innovations, and new ideas to strengthen the Agriculture ecosystem in Africa. Stories, initiatives, new ideas and solutions to drive sustainable agriculture in partnership with OCP.

Find out more

Partner Content

December 11th, 2023

OCP Group extends its leadership on building a sustainable future for all

Partner Content

November 21st, 2023

OCP Group, UM6P and Regrow collaborate to develop MRV system specific to African soil

Finance

Will Kenya’s renewed privatisation push succeed?

By Lennox Yieke

Resources

Simandou: Is Africa’s biggest mining project finally ready to go?

By Neil Ford

Business

What next for Egypt’s economy after Sisi’s re-election?

By Harry Clynch

Business

Can Bola Tinubu revive Africa’s sleeping giant? 

Business

AfCFTA opens new era of possibilities for African trade

By Charles Dietz

AI: The African Opportunity

AI: The African Opportunity

From healthcare to agriculture, AI has the potential to transform life in Africa. But with limited funding and talent on the continent, Africans still need to be persuaded that it is in their interests to plunge into the uncertain AI future.

Partner Content

Partner Content

April 30th, 2024

The evolving role of national development banks

By UDB

Partner Content

April 29th, 2024

The state of Africa

By UN ECA

Partner Content

April 29th, 2024

Digital economy key to solving Africa’s problems

By UN ECA

Partner Content

April 29th, 2024

ARC offers a new way to manage climate disasters 

By UN ECA

Resources

April 25th, 2024

For Africa’s poorest countries, it’s time for transformation

Opinion by Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi

Finance

April 18th, 2024

Seizing the opportunities of African trade requires robust risk management

Opinion by Damian Austin

Resources

April 17th, 2024

Development capital formation in Africa: reordering priorities

Opinion by Professor Benedict Oramah

Business

April 15th, 2024

The African Way: the case for economic self-reliance

Opinion by Malado Kaba

Resources

April 25th, 2024

For Africa’s poorest countries, it’s time for transformation

Resources

April 17th, 2024

Development capital formation in Africa: reordering priorities

Business

April 15th, 2024

The African Way: the case for economic self-reliance

April 14th, 2023

Afreximbank – The Trade Finance Bank For Africa

Afreximbank – The Trade Finance Bank For Africa

Providing financing solutions and advisory services for the expansion, diversification, promotion and development of Intra- and Extra-African Trade.

Find out more

Partner Content

April 18th, 2024

The Bahamas Becomes First Caribbean Nation to Host Afreximbank Annual Meetings and AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum

Partner Content

March 5th, 2024

The Arab Republic of Egypt Accedes to the Establishment Agreement for Afreximbank’s Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA)

Resources

April 25th, 2024

For Africa’s poorest countries, it’s time for transformation

By Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi

Arts & Culture

April 24th, 2024

Venice Art Biennale features more African countries than ever before

By Emily Allen

Finance

April 24th, 2024

Expectations high as Kenya’s stock market turns bullish

By Lennox Yieke

Technology

April 23rd, 2024

Chinese e-commerce giant PDD heads to Africa

By Harry Clynch

African Banker

April 4th, 2024

Provide services and the public will pay their taxes

Conversation with Baba Yusuf Musa
by Michael Nwadike

African Banker

April 4th, 2024

We are in the perfect position to support businesses in Africa and globally

Conversation with Oliver Alawuba
by Michael Nwadike

African Banker

April 4th, 2024

Scaling up the vision of the West African Development Bank. An Icon for the next 50 years 

Conversation with Serge Ekué
by African Banker

Finance

April 4th, 2024

ECA executive secretary Claver Gatete: Only a regional approach can deliver fast development

Conversation with Claver Gatete
by Omar Ben Yedder

Resources

April 25th, 2024

For Africa’s poorest countries, it’s time for transformation

Resources

April 17th, 2024

Development capital formation in Africa: reordering priorities

Business

April 15th, 2024

The African Way: the case for economic self-reliance

July 19th

Carbon markets initiative

As the global market, how can Africa get a fair…

July 5th

Advocating nature and climate

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema – one of Time’s Most Influential People…

April 26th

Charter cities unlock African economies

With the development of a new charter city in Zanzibar,…

April 3rd

The journey of a carbon credit

How do carbon markets work, can they provide an alternative…

January 25th

Davos debrie­­f

Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChoice SA, Mthuli Ncube, minister for finance,…

October 26th

Growing African e-commerce

Wasoko’s network now spans 75,000 businesses across six African countries,…

Get the latest edition of the magazine

In the April issue of African Business , out now, we look at the huge opportunities awaiting Africa in artificial intelligence. From healthcare to agriculture, AI has the potential to transform life in Africa. But with limited funding and talent on the continent, Africans still need to be persuaded that it is in their interests to plunge into the uncertain AI future. In a special report, we speak to the entrepreneurs and researchers at the cutting edge of the industry that could reshape life in Africa and beyond.

AI: the African opportunity

African AI pioneer InstaDeep ready for future after €500m takeover

ECA executive secretary Claver Gatete: Only a regional approach can deliver fast development

Africa looks to muscle in on the semiconductor value chain

Ethiopia readies its first full stock market for launch

Power struggle: Energy in focus in South Africa’s pivotal election

African Banker

April 4th, 2024

ANC welcomes signs of growth as polls loom

By Mushtak Parker

African Banker

April 4th, 2024

Slow but steady growth of sukuk in Africa

By Mushtak Parker

African Banker

April 4th, 2024

The fossil fuel financing dilemma

By Neil Ford