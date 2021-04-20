Get the latest edition of the magazine

In the April issue of African Business , out now, we look at the huge opportunities awaiting Africa in artificial intelligence. From healthcare to agriculture, AI has the potential to transform life in Africa. But with limited funding and talent on the continent, Africans still need to be persuaded that it is in their interests to plunge into the uncertain AI future. In a special report, we speak to the entrepreneurs and researchers at the cutting edge of the industry that could reshape life in Africa and beyond.