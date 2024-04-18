The Bahamas Becomes First Caribbean Nation to Host Afreximbank Annual Meetings and AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum

Formalising its historic position as the first Caribbean nation to do so, the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed the official host partnership agreement early last week.

Taking place in Nassau in June 12-13, AMM2024 will bring together several thousand attendees, including African/Caribbean leaders and senior government officials, African and non-African policymakers, corporate leaders, bankers, academics and other thought leaders.

June 14 sessions will be dedicated to the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF), with colourful events taking place in parallel, celebrating shared AfriCaribbean culture and highlighting the essence of the two regions’ shared socio-economic aspirations.

At the signing ceremony, which was also live streamed to reach a global audience on April 11, The Honourable Philip Davis, K.C, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, commented: “Hosting both the AAM and ACTIF demonstrates the determination and commitment of The Bahamas to leverage on the shared history, identities, and cultures of AfriCaribbean nations to forge significantly greater trade, investment, and direct transport linkages. Doing so will stimulate economic growth and development, which will feed through to immensely beneficial societal impact. It is also vital that we enhance our global influence by speaking with a unified voice on matters such as securing global action to meaningfully address climate change.”

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, also highlighted the significance of the upcoming meetings, saying: “Afreximbank’s historic decision to hold the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings in The Bahamas will be the first time it has been held in the Caribbean. There is a hugely positive outlook for many African and CARICOM countries – as demonstrated by the IMF’s forecast that seven African countries and one CARICOM country will be in the top 10 fastest growing economies globally – so cementing closer links between the two regions is of clear mutual benefit to accelerate growth and prosperity.

“We are in an era where some major global economies are reacting to geopolitical tensions by restricting international trade to prioritise their domestic industries. This partial move away from the rules-based trading system, where international trade is conducted according to agreed-upon transparent, non-discriminatory, and impartial rules, threatens the longstanding reliance of African economies on global support for shared growth and prosperity. In this context, the theme for the 31st AAM and the 3rd ACTIF is ‘Owing Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.’ This theme reflects our focus on broadening the discourse to determine solutions to the challenges that affect African Caribbean economies, the policy issues required to promote growth, development and prosperity across Africa and the Caribbean, and to accelerate intra-African trade and investment flows, including with the diaspora.”

For more information about AAM 2024 and ACTIF 2024 please visit www.2024.AfreximbankEvents.com