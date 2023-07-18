How can Africa get a fair price for its carbon credits?

How can ACMI help set a fair carbon price for Africa?

Dr Sherif Ayoub, senior director of ACMI, explains the problems facing Africa when it comes to getting a fair price for its carbon credits and what the organisation is doing to help redress the situation.

If you take two carbon credits, one generated out of Iceland or Norway, or any other Global North country and one generated in Africa, assuming that they’re both at the same level in terms of integrity, there is no particular reason why the European carbon credit or Japanese carbon credit sells for $109, $110, and the African one for $9, $8, sometimes even less.

That price disparity is a cause of concern for us. It’s something that we’re becoming more vocal about in terms of speaking to the global bodies, whether it’s within Europe or in Japan or other countries as well. This is something that we hope that we can get much faster traction on, for the sake of justice and equity – we’re not trying to sell a free lunch with African credits.

Part of the reason why the European ones sell for $109, $110 is the ETS scheme [see above]. The countries who are over-emitting need to be able to, by law or by regulation, issue carbon credits within that space. Part of this conversation here is as part of the support of the Global North to Africa to open up the compliance markets in Europe to African credits.

And I think that channelling some of these resources from the compliance markets in the Global North to, in this case, Africa, can have a transformative effect.

When I talk to some policy-makers the view is perhaps there could be an “inundation” of African credits within the compliance markets in Europe. I just don’t think the data supports that. I think the compliance markets in Europe, what we’re talking about here is $700bn plus per annum and the ones in Africa are actually quite low in comparison.

What will help, though, is that it will give the ability to the micro and SMEs, particularly in Africa, to benefit from the compliance markets that exist and from the carbon market space in Europe. So that’s close to our heart.

Another thing that I want to mention as well is that you have the African project developer who is, you know, selling the credits for $7, $9, $10, $11, $12, whatever it is around that range.

But they tend to pay anywhere from a third to two-thirds of that as transaction costs. What are these? These are the market process, which is the measurement, reporting and verification. A lot of times you would have to have an auditor because there’s not a lot of auditors and accredited agencies within Africa, which is something I see for all we’re trying to, to help with as well at ACMI. You’ll have to have somebody fly in from Europe or India to be able to audit the generation of credits.

These auditors, these flight tickets are not cheap, particularly for a micro project developer. And then obviously the fee that does have to pay for a various standards. And, and then the auditing process itself. So I think this is something that we want to examine as well.

So if you’re, if we’re saying that an African project developer. Is selling it for far less than a global price, they are paying anywhere between a third and two thirds in transaction fees. What ends up coming to the project developer in the communities that they support quite often is, is extremely meagre.

And this is, we shouldn’t be surprised when we take a look at the numbers in Africa for generating carbon credits, just because the economics sometimes don’t support it. And we have to take our hats off to the ones who’ve persevered through the process, and actually generate carbon credits in this particular environment.

So these are two areas that we need to take a look at. Transaction fees, to reduce those as much as possible by using whatever digital tools that we can have and automation. But then also to re-examine the access to compliance markets in the Global North.