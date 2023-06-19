Finding solutions is part of our DNA

When Denys Denya, now executive vice president with responsibility for finance, administration and banking services joined Afreximbank in April 2010, it was still a relatively lean operation with a staff strength of 66 that belied its expansive mandate and sprawling ambitions. At the time, it was still largely focussed on trade finance and short term facilities, which he says made managing the balance sheet a less challenging than it is now. It was also present in only 33 of the 54 African countries and had only two branch offices in Abuja and Harare. That was all about to change.

“There was a demand at the time to change the composition of trade on the continent and that meant that we needed to move towards project financing and medium term financing, so we started providing financial institutions with medium term lines of credit of between 12 – 36 months,” he recalls.

That meant that the Bank needed to also have longer term sources of financing so that it could have enough liquidity to adequately serve its growing roster of clients. It responded to this need by issuing bonds on the European capital markets, sourcing funds in Taiwan, Japan and China and building relationships with stakeholders including export credit agencies and other development institutions. In 2014, the Bank decided to explore sources closer to home and began an African mobilisation drive, which proved immensely successful. Eventually. “In 2014, we raised only about $74-75m from the continent but cumulatively, we have raised up to $34bn so far from African sources and that has become the largest source of our funding. It has come largely from central banks, insurance companies, pension funds and the commercial banks themselves.”

These sources, in addition to the bonds in international markets with tenures of up to 10 years, places the Bank in good stead to handle its loan requirements which are in the region of $10bn annually.

Denya says Afreximbank has unique reasons to maintain more than adequate liquidity. “Unlike commercial banks, we do not have a lender of last resort so we must always have adequate liquidity whether we are in good or bad times.

“We are also not regulated by any external institution so we took a decision to maintain a capital adequacy ratio of no less than 20%, far above the Basel requirements.” This is necessary, he says, to give comfort to the bank’s stakeholders.

Doing so, however, has required some creative manoeuvres. “In 2017, we listed depositaries on the stock exchange of Mauritius to give us another avenue of capital as and when we needed it. We started with about $6bn and as we speak now, our books are close to about $30bn.”

The Bank has also needed to call up additional capital from its shareholders. In 2015, it raised about $500m this way. In 2020, following its pandemic interventions, the African Union suggested that the Bank conduct another such round, which has so far yielded $1.4bn of the $2.6bn target. Denya says he is confident that by the end of the planned period, December 2026, that target would have been achieved. “This would help us fund the growth of our manufacturing capacity to ensure that vaccines, for example, can be produced in Africa. It will also help us finance the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

Strong governance procedures

The Bank’s growth has been complemented by strong governance procedures that Denya says are comparable to the highest standards in any region of the world. Assets are rigorously screened through a multi-step process that, above a certain threshold, involves the board of directors.

Similar procedures apply on the liabilities side, which Denya also oversees. To ensure absolute security, the Bank never stores funds in entities with a less than ‘A’ rating. For additional security, the Bank maintains liquidity ratios that are above the Basel requirements.

The Bank has also integrated technology into its operations to increase efficiency and reduce the possibility of error. “For a $30bn Bank, our staff strength is not that high so we rely on technology a lot. We have a lot of processes that could be prone to human error so technology is important to us. “We use an AI enhanced system to help manage documents so that letters of credit and guarantees, for example, are relatively simple and straightforward processes. When you lend at the scale that we do, you cannot afford to make mistakes.”

Inventive solutions

Over the years, Denya says Afrexim has demonstrated its capacity to deal with challenges. The institutional approach has been to focus on solutions and not the problem or its size and devise inventive solutions.

To maintain its high capital adequacy, for instance, the Bank took lessons from an example in Panama, where the idea to place depositaries on the stock exchange in Mauritius came from.

When in 2015, the commodities super cycle came to an end and some central banks were struggling to meet their obligations, the Bank introduced a system that brought together its lending and central bank deposit functions, solving the challenges faced by customers and the Bank itself in one fell swoop.

Denya says these responses demonstrate the ethos that characterises the Bank’s activities. “When I look back, I can say that every time we have faced a challenge, we have risen to the occasion and delivered excellent results. When Russia invaded Ukraine, we got approval for a programme to help mitigate the impact on countries and our balance sheet actually grew by 37% in that period. The ability to adjust and help our clients is in our DNA now.”

Leadership has been crucial to the success of Afreximbank, Denya says. “We have been fortunate to have leaders like [former president] Jean-Louis Ekra and Benedict Oramah. Their philosophy was and is that we are masters of our own destiny and we have to look for solutions for Africa ourselves because no one else will come and do that for us.

“So the things that we have done, such as being the first institution to insure callable capital, have come from this belief in ourselves and our capacity to solve problems ourselves.”

Going forward, Denya says the Bank will remain loyal to its mandate, delivering more products to help its clients face the varying challenges in the modern global economy. “We are trying to build a supermarket for anybody looking for trade, trade financing and enablement. We are trying to provide everything that we can to enable African entrepreneurs to succeed,” he says of the bank’s future plans.