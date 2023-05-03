Kenyan protests take economic toll

Kenyans returned to the streets of Nairobi and other cities on Tuesday after a one month pause to protest high living costs and alleged fraud in last month’s election.

Opposition protesters hurled stoned at Kenyan police, who responded with tear gas, as demonstrators marched to the Office of the President in central Nairobi to present a petition.

In the western city of Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, protesters set vehicles on fire and erected barricades along major roads, paralysing businesses.

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for countrywide protests every Monday and Thursday to demand that President William Ruto lowers the cost of living and reforms the electoral commission.

While the protests are a thorn in Ruto’s side, they are unlikely to destabilise his government, says Ben Hunter, East Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

“Despite widespread economic discontent, Odinga’s clear personal objectives will hinder his attempts to destabilise the government,” Hunter says.

The majority of Kenyans are unlikely to support a campaign to overturn the election result as the evidence supporting claims of election fraud is very weak, Hunter adds.

In September, the Supreme Court dismissed Odinga’s challenge to the presidential election results.

Economic cost

Nevertheless, the protests are likely to hit the economy – the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) missed its monthly revenue targets in February and March after earlier protests.

Recent tax hikes, including on fuel, motorcycles and cooking gas, have increased the economic burden for many Kenyans. The government has been attempting to increase its funding streams, having committed to expensive policies such as the Hustler’s Fund, a project to increase low-cost financing to citizens, including entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile the Kenyan shilling has been in free-fall for almost three years with little sign of recovery, and the sovereign debt is causing concerns, says Hunter.

“The government was unable to pay civil servants in March and the rapid depreciation of the Kenyan shilling has raised concerns about the potential for a sovereign default,” says Hunter.

Kenya’s total external debt rose to $34.8bn in 2020 (35.4% of GDP), according to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), while the country has a $2bn Eurobond maturing in June 2024.

Return to protests

Odinga halted nationwide demonstrations in early April after an appeal from the president who agreed to talks and conceded to one of the opposition’s main demands – reform of the election commission.

But Odinga announced that protests would resume on May 2 amid accusations that the government was not negotiating in good faith.

Ruto slammed the return to unrest, and urged the opposition to return to the negotiating table in a May Day speech.

“Our opposition friends approached us for talks, and we gave them a chance; they need to channel whatever grievances they have to be addressed by the bipartisan parliamentary team if they are genuine; otherwise, the planned demonstrations will only serve to destroy the economy,” he said.

Additional reporting by Harry Clynch.