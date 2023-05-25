image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Nigeria’s AFEX commodities exchange launches African expansion

Nigeria's premier licensed commodities bourse, unveils its ambitious expansion into seven African nations, seizing upon the continent's growing trade opportunities.

May 25th, 2023

African Business

,

Image : SIMON MAINA/AFP

AFEX Commodities Exchange Ltd., Nigeria’s first private licensed commodities bourse, is planning to expand its operations to seven additional African markets.

The company intends to open offices in Ivory Coast this year and Ghana in 2024, followed by expansion into Benin, Togo, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Zambia, its CEO, Ayodeji Balogun told Reuters news agency.

AFEX, which was founded in 2014, currently trades in nine commodities in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, including corn, wheat, sorghum, and cocoa.

The current global turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dealt a serious blow to essential food commodity shipments to Africa, exacerbating existing trade challenges.

To support its expansion plans, AFEX aims to raise 30 billion naira ($65 million) in debt this year. The funds will be used to boost storage capacity to 1 million tons by 2025, obtain more commodities exchange licenses, and introduce gold and derivatives to its trading portfolio, Balogun said.

AFEX anticipates that the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to eliminate trade barriers across the continent, will unlock significant value for its spot and exchange traded contracts, fixed income products, and derivatives.

Balogun, believes that expanding intra-Africa trade will bolster national productivity and food security for countries involved. Currently, AFEX handles daily transactions worth approximately 2 billion naira ($4.3m).

Subscribe for full access

You've reached the maximum number of free articles for this month.

Digital Monthly

£7.00 / month

Recieve full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£56.00 / year

Recieve full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Subscribe

African Business

Keep reading

Finance

May 24th

Dispute between Nigerian banks and telcos over $260m USSD debt threatens financial inclusion

By Leo Komminoth

Finance

May 19th

A glimmer of hope for Africa in a tough global economy

By Neil Ford

Finance

May 18th

Ghana's hopes of recovery rise with $3bn IMF bailout

By Shoshana Kedem

Finance

May 18th

Zimbabwe’s latest gambit: a gold-backed digital currency

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

InFocus

May 15th

Backbase

For the third consecutive year, African Banker magazine and Backbase have joined forces to bring you the most comprehensive benchmark of Africa's digital banking revolution, the African Digital Banking Transformation Report 2023.

Find out more

April 14th

Afreximbank

InFocus

March 15th

CoM 2023