Dossier

Women in Business

Women’s involvement in business in Africa has improved but continues to face enormous challenges.

Dossier

March 1st, 2024

Women in African business take two steps forward, one step back

By Jessica Moody

Dossier

February 28th, 2024

The highs and lows in the empowerment of women in Nigerian business

By Dianna Games

Dossier

February 27th, 2024

How Uganda Development Bank is advancing women’s empowerment 

By UDB

Dossier

January 25th, 2024

To shape Africa's future, ramp up investments in youth education and leadership

By Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Dossier

February 27th, 2024

‘Every organisation must be deliberate about creating an environment that enables female employees put their best foot forward’

By Ecobank

Dossier

December 11th, 2023

A new Africa: The journey to effective women’s leadership

By Michelle Austin

Dossier

February 29th, 2024

The female gaze through a camera lens: the African women making waves in the film industry

By Emily Allen

Dossier

February 20th, 2024

Africa’s banking groups embrace disruption and innovation in digital services

By Backbase