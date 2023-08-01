Special report: African agriculture

Dossier
July 28th
Can AI address Africa's agricultural trade deficit?
Dossier
July 24th
‘Africa must substitute food imports by producing locally’
Dossier
July 19th
Agrifinance grows in importance as farmers seek scarce capital
Dossier
July 14th
Sign in to access your account, subscription and more.
Create a new account to access your subscription.
Dossier
August 1st
The unfavourable international environment is forcing radical changes on one of Africa’s most significant industries. In this special report, we look at multiple exciting initiatives underway to overhaul the continent’s food systems and ensure that Africa receives more value for its produce, from how AI is helping farmers to adapt to challenges, through the innovative world of agrifinance, to active industrial strategies to give African exports more value.
Dossier
July 28th
Dossier
July 24th
Dossier
July 19th
Dossier
July 14th