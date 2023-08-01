image/svg+xml

Dossier

August 1st

Special report: African agriculture

The unfavourable international environment is forcing radical changes on one of Africa’s most significant industries. In this special report, we look at multiple exciting initiatives underway to overhaul the continent’s food systems and ensure that Africa receives more value for its produce, from how AI is helping farmers to adapt to challenges, through the innovative world of agrifinance, to active industrial strategies to give African exports more value.

July 28th

Can AI address Africa's agricultural trade deficit?

By Leo Komminoth

July 24th

‘Africa must substitute food imports by producing locally’

By Leo Komminoth

July 19th

Agrifinance grows in importance as farmers seek scarce capital

By Harry Clynch

July 14th

Africa’s lack of food processing capacity is a missed economic opportunity

By Daouda Yao