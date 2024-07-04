ShafDB Annual General Meeting 2024

Challenges and commitments discussed at the ShafDB 43rd Annual General Meeting

Affordable housing, Urbanisation and housing finance critical for socio-economic development of Africa

Innovative and sustainable financial mechanisms key in addressing housing deficit in Africa

The Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions and private sector key in delivering affordable housing in Africa

Concerted efforts aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals required to address Africa’s housing deficit and urbanisation challenges

BADEA announces an innovative and sustainable financing model in capital increase to ShafDB