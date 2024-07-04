image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Dossier

ShafDB Annual General Meeting 2024

Challenges and commitments discussed at the ShafDB 43rd Annual General Meeting

Dossier

June 11th, 2024

Affordable housing, Urbanisation and housing finance critical for socio-economic development of Africa

By ShelterAfrique

Dossier

June 12th, 2024

Innovative and sustainable financial mechanisms key in addressing housing deficit in Africa

By ShelterAfrique

Dossier

June 13th, 2024

The Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions and private sector key in delivering affordable housing in Africa

By ShelterAfrique

Dossier

June 14th, 2024

Concerted efforts aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals required to address Africa’s housing deficit and urbanisation challenges

By ShelterAfrique

Dossier

June 17th, 2024

BADEA announces an innovative and sustainable financing model in capital increase to ShafDB

By ShelterAfrique