Dossier

Africa’s Top 100 Banks in 2023

The steadiness of capital and continuing growth in profits and assets at Africa’s banks revealed by our 2023 survey of Africa's Top 100 Banks shows their strength and their expertise in weathering storms. The effects of the war in Ukraine and the struggle to deal with debt and restore momentum after Covid-19 cut growth in the African continent, but the big banks continue to flourish despite challenges from new competition and technological change.