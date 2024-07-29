Monaco Yacht Show 2024: 33 years of timeless and sustainable luxury

Since 1991, Monaco’s Port Hercule has been transformed into a true showcase of elegance and innovation, bringing together the most recent and anticipated collection of super yachts of the year. The MYS embodies the quintessence of super yachting and positions itself as the world’s leading marketplace to support your yacht purchase or charter project.

Explore the trends

Each year, the world’s elite shipbuilders and shipbrokers present more than 120 super yachts and around sixty luxury tenders. Among the large units exhibited, the forty new launches during the year reflect the latest market trends. With a fleet averaging 50 meters long and mega yachts over 100 meters, the MYS invites you aboard a collection of super yachts like no other. Also discover the vehicles and other exceptional products and know-how that make the art of living super yachting so unique.

The ultimate destination for your project

At MYS, your dreams come true. Meet the best designers, naval architects, equipment manufacturers, builders, shipbrokers and other market experts who will help you make your project a reality. Exchange with more than 560 exhibitors, all recognised for their excellence and avant-gardism, and discover among other things the latest technologies and sustainable solutions that will allow you to make your yacht more respectful of the environment.

A unique environment

Monaco and yachting, it’s a timeless story. Historically a favourite destination of the world’s elite, the Principality has always been a natural destination for lovers of luxury yachting. Even today, Monaco’s glamorous and festive atmosphere allows visitors to the MYS to immerse themselves in a world of refinement and exclusivity to live an extraordinary experience and shape the yachting of tomorrow.

Our commitment to the environment

Since 2005, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) team has been committed to an eco-responsible approach by acting on two levels. On the one hand, by making the show and its organisation more responsible year after year in the areas of mobility, waste and energy. And on the other hand, by making the MYS a platform for discussion on the environmental issues of the industry for the global yachting community. In order to amplify the scope of its action, the MYS also regularly partners with other environmental preservation organisations and foundations. By combining commitment, innovation and collaboration, the Monaco Yacht Show intends to contribute to the building of the yachting of tomorrow, a more responsible yachting that will preserve the environment for future generations.

Concrete actions in key areas

Whether during the show or during its preparation, the MYS is constantly collaborating with its partners to study new solutions that allow us to move towards an ever more eco-responsible event, more particularly on the three axes of the energy transition defined by the Energy Transition Mission of the Government of Monaco.

Creation of a space dedicated to eco-responsibility: the sustainability hub

Supported by the entire yachting industry and by the Water Revolution Foundation, the Sustainability Hub is a true incubator that brings together sustainable solutions and eco-responsible projects at the MYS to minimise the environmental footprint of super yachts throughout their life cycle.

The Sustainability Hub presents both companies already recognised for their expertise and specialised start-ups. Common to all exhibitors: they meet a list of eligibility criteria defined by the Water Revolution Foundation, a guarantee of the viability of the pro-environmental solutions and innovative projects they propose.

Launched during MYS 2022, the Sustainability Hub is a cornerstone of the eco-responsible approach to which MYS is committed.Since 2010, the MYS has supported the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2) in its international environmental action program. Each year, the MYS and its owner group Informa make a donation to the Sovereign Prince Foundation. In 2023, €52,000 was donated to finance the preservation of ice samples from certain glaciers through the “Ice Memory” program. The objective, through the preservation of the memory of glaciers, is to study climate change and its effects.

The Monaco Yacht Show is organized under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.