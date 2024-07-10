How ARISE IIP is Africa’s partner in progress

In keeping with its ethos of elevating Pan-African communities, AMAKA has established a branded content partnership with ARISE IIP to amplify the company’s mission to transform Africa’s industrial landscape.

Félix Houphouët-Boigny, the first president of Côte d’Ivoire, once said that as long as African economies continue to export raw materials rather than manufactured goods, they would be doomed to fail.

One company on the continent has decided to tackle this historic problem by helping African economies to process, transform and manufacture their resources locally: ARISE IIP.

ARISE IIP is a Pan-African developer of industrial ecosystems that is committed to increase the resilience of African countries by transforming Africa’s raw materials into high-value products, increasing the manufacturing capacities of the countries, driving import substitution, and boosting exports, while creating jobs and designing sustainable solutions.

The company operates in 10 African nations and is dedicated to making Africa thrive by forging a sustainable path to industrialization. As such, ARISE IIP has developed an integrated approach consisting of five essential and interlinked segments:

Raw Material Services (RMS): To improve the supply of raw materials and ensure the sourcing of traceable and legally verifiable raw materials.



Logistic Services (LS): To operate the logistics infrastructures and services, and create a marketplace adapted to the various local contexts.



Industrial Zone (IZ): To develop and prepare land plot commercialization, and build common infrastructure for industries.



Operations & Maintenance (O&M): To operate the utilities and ensure maintenance and estate management.



Processing, Brand & Distribution (PB&D): To facilitate the creation of Africa-centric brands and the distribution of final products in Africa and overseas.

ARISE IIP has also adopted an Industrial-as-a-Service (IaaS) model, as part of which the company deploys its integrated approach while offering a flexible value proposition and tailored options according to the specific needs of the investors and the specific context of the country.

ARISE IIP’s dedication lies in establishing a robust value chain in Africa. Bhavin Vyas, ARISE IIP’s Vice President and Group Head of ESG, HSE, CSR, explains to AMAKA: “We are committed to taking raw materials and turning them into distinctive ‘Brand Africa’ products, not only creating employment opportunities but also contributing to a sustainable value chain. This approach aligns with our broader initiatives, which carry a far-reaching impact – they’re all about job creation, poverty reduction, and preserving our environment.”

To achieve this, ARISE IIP creates industrial ecosystems, which are networks of interconnected businesses and organizations that collaborate to produce and distribute goods and services in a sustainable manner. Igor Simard, ARISE Gabon’s Country Director explains, “Our special economic zones including GSEZ are not just industrial hubs but are ecosystems where quality raw materials, such as timber, are meticulously and sustainably sourced to meet investor demands at competitive prices. Our factories are not only production units but also foster economic growth and provide employment opportunities. In tandem, our training centres impart valuable skills to youth who have the possibility to continue their careers within the zone.”

Over the years, they have developed the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin for cashews, soya, cotton, textile, electric bikes, etc; the Plateforme Industrielle d’Adétikopé (PIA) for textile and other agricultural products such as soya and cashew in Togo and the Nkok Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) in Gabon for wood cluster, and metal waste and plastic recycling. Also in 2022, the public-private alliance between ARISE IIP and the Chadian government gave birth to Laham Chad, a co-owned company that would increase Chad’s meat production and promote international exports of locally grown and processed meat.

Other industrial platforms with similar transformative impacts are being developed in Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sustainability is embedded in all the phases of the design and construction of these industrial platforms. Atreyee Mitra, ARISE Vice President and Head of Design and Engineering, expressed the guiding philosophy of the company: “When considering feasibility, ARISE IIP delves into site analysis to understand if it can be developed with minimal environmental impact.” The company believes that a holistic understanding of the natural environment and its resources is essential in ensuring that industrial platforms are not only functional but also in harmony with the local ecosystem.

In a nutshell, sustainability permeates every aspect of ARISE IIP’s operations, from its core mission to its daily processes. This unwavering commitment was recently recognized when the company won the Reuters 2023 SDG Pioneer Award, highlighting ARISE IIP’s pioneering role in promoting sustainable development in Africa.

AMAKA and ARISE IIP’s Creative Collaboration

Going beyond the theoretical notions of “sustainability” and “sustainable industrialisation”, AMAKA sought to uncover how ARISE IIP translated these guiding principles into pragmatic solutions impacting the lives of individuals, communities, and the environment.

Through a series of videos filmed by Plus Four Studios, AMAKA has followed the activities of ARISE IIP across three West African nations – Benin, Gabon, and Togo – highlighting their initiatives that are driving economic growth, environmental protection, and social development. The focus of the videos is on the voices of the employees, individuals and communities who are directly benefiting from ARISE IIP’s activities.

The first episode in the heart of Benin, the episode recounts the story of Benin’s cotton industry. We hear from a garment employee who has been honing their skills at a state-of-the-art training centre at Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ). You can watch the episode here.

The second episode in Togo spotlights the farming sector and the incredible transformation of the soybean industry brought about by the introduction of Plateforme Industrielle d’Adétikopé (PIA), making a profound impact on the nation. This episode looks at the different stages of soybean harvesting and processing, all while embracing circular practices to minimize waste. Watch the full episode here.

Finally, the Gabon episode takes you inside the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) to see how sustainable timber processing is done. Gabon is now processing its own timber and creating high-quality, sustainable wood products that are being sold around the world. GSEZ is a shining example of how sustainable industrialization can be achieved in Africa. By investing in infrastructure, machinery, and training, GSEZ has helped Gabon to transform its economy and create a more sustainable future for its people. Boasting a number of sustainability initiatives, GSEZ is Africa’s first certified carbon-neutral industrial zone. Through plans like Comm’Elle, GSEZ is also helping to promote gender equality by challenging gender stereotypes and empowering women in the workplace. Watch the full episode here.

You can learn more about Arise IIP on the AMAKA platform here.