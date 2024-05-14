image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

“Financialisation” of Africa’s forests is driving inequality, says report

The IUFRO argues that financial actors and shareholders are more often interested in short-term profits than long-term just and sustainable forest governance.

May 14th, 2024

By

Adam Saidane

Image : Kola Sulaimon /AFP

Market-based approaches to forest governance, such as forest carbon trading and deforestation-free supply chains, have proved largely ineffective in protecting forests or reducing poverty, according to a report by the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO)

“Market-based approaches to forest governance such as forest carbon trading and zero deforestation supply chains are becoming an increasingly popular pathway for forest governance and finance, but unfortunately, as the report shows, they risk perpetuating inequalities and producing perverse effects on sustainable forest management,” says Constance McDermott, professor at the University of Oxford and lead author of the report.

“The evidence does not support the claim of win-wins or triple wins for environment, economy and people often made for market mechanisms as a policy response to environmental problems,” adds Maria Brockhaus, professor at the University of Helsinki and contributing author.

An economic goldmine?

Market-based approaches to forest governance, such as exploiting the value of Africa’s carbon sinks, have been lauded by African leaders.

“The restoration and expansion of Africa’s natural carbon sinks are not just an environmental imperative, but an unparalleled economic goldmine,” said Kenyan President William Ruto at the Africa Climate Summit 2023.

“They have the potential to absorb millions of tonnes of CO₂ annually, which can translate into billions of dollars to improve livelihoods and millions of opportunities across the continent. And all of this comes while safeguarding our rich biodiversity”, he added.

The market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $50bn in 2030, according to a McKinsey report. It also predicts that demand for carbon credits could increase 15-fold or more by 2030, and potentially 100-fold by 2050.

Cautious approach required

But the report points out that, instead of providing a solution, market mechanisms can drive inequalities.

“The increasing urgency of the climate crisis has influenced the commodification of forests for their carbon sequestration potential. This has led to the rise of new markets for carbon and biodiversity that often focus on short-term economic gains over long-term sustainability and justice. Finance that includes philanthropic and community-led mechanisms offer a just alternative, but so far, have played a limited role,” says Dr Nelson Grima, deputy coordinator of IUFRO’s science policy programme.

The IUFRO argues that financial actors and shareholders are more often interested in short-term profits than long-term just and sustainable forest governance.

“The growing financialisation of the forest sector has led to short-term gains for financial actors, neglecting inequalities,” the report argues.

A $120m REDD+ financed project in the Democratic Republic of Congo “reinforced entrenched interests” by restricting local people’s access to forests without tackling logging by powerful extractive companies.

In Ghana, deforestation rates had risen despite a slew of sustainable cocoa standards, corporate pledges, and carbon offset projects, while farmers were earning less today than decades ago, said McDermott.

“Wins are often gained elsewhere, while the burdens of forest loss, enclosures and forestland conversion are carried locally,” said Brockhaus.

Holistic view of forests needed

The report authors argue that the financial value of forests is only one thing that should be taken into consideration when governments assess their underlying value.

“Measuring governance has mainly been related to the deforestation rate as the main indicator. However, forests provide many goods and services essential for people, which is why the effectiveness of international forest governance should also be measured against these needs,” said Daniela Kleinschmit, professor at Freiburg University, vice-president of IUFRO and main lead author of the report.

“Regardless of the finance sources, the underlying common ground must be to pursue social inclusion, redress social-environmental injustice, protect the land rights of resource-dependent communities, and support the transition towards a more just ecological future”, added Franklin Obeng-Odoom, professor at the University of Helsinki and lead author of the report.

Want to continue reading? Subscribe today.

You've read all your free articles for this month! Subscribe now to enjoy full access to our content.

Digital Monthly

£8.00 / month

Receive full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£70.00 / year

Our best value offer - save £26 and gain access to all of our digital content for an entire year!

Subscribe

Adam Saidane

Keep reading

Resources

May 3rd, 2024

Odesa fights off Russian drones as it bids to keep grain flowing to Africa

By Chris Bishop

Resources

April 29th, 2024

Tackling Africa’s most neglected infrastructure problem

By Ben Payton

Resources

April 26th, 2024

Keep it in the ground? Africa’s race to develop its oil and gas resources

By Ben Payton

Resources

April 25th, 2024

For Africa’s poorest countries, it’s time for transformation

By Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi

InFocus

January 6th, 2021

Developing sustainable agriculture in Africa

African Business in partnership with OCP Group will be sharing stories, innovations, and new ideas to strengthen the Agriculture ecosystem in Africa. Stories, initiatives, new ideas and solutions to drive sustainable agriculture in partnership with OCP.

Find out more