image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Senegal’s Faye rows back from campaign rhetoric with cautious economic hires

Former tax and IMF officials will take up key government posts as Senegal's new president departs from the radicalism of the campaign trail.

April 12th, 2024

By

Harry Clynch

Image : Senegalese Presidency/AFP

The new president of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has appointed orthodox figures to key economic posts following an election campaign that pledged to take the West African country in a radical new direction.

Cheikh Diba, a former tax official, will take up the role of finance minister while Abdourahamane Sarr, who previously served as a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a monetary policy expert, will be Senegal’s new economy minister.

The appointments are likely to reassure international investors that Senegal, which was largely seen as a business-friendly hub under predecessor Macky Sall, will remain a safe destination for investment.

Faye said during the election that he would renegotiate Senegal’s oil and gas contracts with international firms and promote national companies, to give the country greater control of its own resources and avoid what his Pastef party called “economic enslavement.”

He also initially said that Senegal should adopt a new currency, but then backtracked slightly to argue instead that Dakar should reform the existing CFA franc within the Ecowas bloc.

Many political analysts at the time were unconvinced that Faye’s rhetoric on the campaign trail would become official policy when in government. Alex Vines, director of the Africa programme at the Chatham House think-tank in London, previously told African Business that “Faye is a lot more pragmatic in private and attract further investment.”

Nonetheless, Faye’s rhetoric, combined with uncertainty as to whether the new government planned to follow through on these plans, caused global credit ratings agency S&P to note that “the new government has yet to communicate many of its key fiscal and economic policy proposals, which could affect Senegal’s creditworthiness.”

However, Signal Risk, a risk management firm based in Cape Town, say that “the political landscape has stabilised following the 24th March presidential election” and that Faye’s initial appointments suggest that “policymaking is likely to be more moderate than his rhetoric might suggest.”

They add that “while Faye campaigned on a somewhat radical platform, his policymaking as president is unlikely to be as unorthodox as his pre-electoral rhetoric.”

“Although Faye has sought to capitalise on disaffection with the Sall administration, he is unlikely to be willing to alienate key economic partners, such as oil majors and the IMF. This is in cognisance of the fact that these arrangements are central to the country’s creditworthiness, economic stability, and the fulfilment of Faye’s own developmental aspirations.”

Markets have reacted positively to the result of the Senegalese elections and its aftermath. Yields on Senegal’s $4bn worth of international bonds have fallen, indicating greater investor confidence in the country’s economy. Fitch Ratings have also said that “the return to political and social stability puts Senegal back on track to meet the IMF’s expectation of 8.3% GDP growth in 2024.”

Want to continue reading? Subscribe today.

You've read all your free articles for this month! Subscribe now to enjoy full access to our content.

Digital Monthly

£8.00 / month

Receive full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£70.00 / year

Our best value offer - save £26 and gain access to all of our digital content for an entire year!

Subscribe

Harry Clynch

Harry is Finance Reporter at African Business.

Keep reading

Business

April 9th, 2024

Local capital is key for infrastructure, says Africa50

By Ben Payton

Finance

April 8th, 2024

No Ethiopia deal as IMF visit ends

By Harry Clynch

Finance

April 4th, 2024

NBE governor Mihretu: Ethiopia's journey towards digital payments and inclusive financial services

By Mamo Mihretu

Finance

April 4th, 2024

ECA executive secretary Claver Gatete: Only a regional approach can deliver fast development

By Omar Ben Yedder

InFocus

January 6th, 2021

Developing sustainable agriculture in Africa

African Business in partnership with OCP Group will be sharing stories, innovations, and new ideas to strengthen the Agriculture ecosystem in Africa. Stories, initiatives, new ideas and solutions to drive sustainable agriculture in partnership with OCP.

Find out more