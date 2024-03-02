image/svg+xml

Zimbabwe takes over Bureau Chair

Zimbabwe has been appointed head of the Bureau of the 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa’s Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. 

March 2nd, 2024

By

African Business

This article is sponsored by UN ECA

The election of the Bureau Chair took place on the opening day of CoM24 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, with Andrew Bvumbe taking over the role from Uganda’s Rebecca Otengo. He adopted the agenda and programme of work  for the 42nd meeting of the Committee of Experts.

Bvumbe, Permanent Secretary of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion, thanked the ECA for the appointment and his predecessor for her hard work in the post over the past year. He urged delegates to prioritise action and results to move beyond the talk of Africa’s potential.

The Bureau represents Africa’s five subregions and comprises a chair, three vice- chairs and a rapporteur. Bureau members are elected at the commencement of the first meeting of each session, normally on a rotational basis, according to subregion. 

Zimbabwe represents Southern Africa at the Bureau in 2024. The first Chair is Egypt for North Africa while Central Africa was still consulting on its nomination for second Chair. Cote d’Ivoire is the third Chair representing West Africa while Uganda remains the rapporteur.

