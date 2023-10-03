image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

African fintech industry players to converge in Lomé, Togo, for the 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge Grand Finale

The 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge Grand Finale, hosted at the Ecobank Pan African Conference Center, will crown the winner of the $50,000 Ecobank Fintech Challenge prize and promote networking, regulatory, innovation and investment dialogue. The Grand Finale will take place on Friday, 6th October 2023 and will be live streamed for everyone to participate.

October 3rd, 2023

By

Ecobank

Now in its sixth edition, the annual event brings together fintechs, regulators, investors, financial institutions, global technology companies, tech hubs, entrepreneurs and industry experts. The event has evolved into a flagship platform dedicated to nurturing innovation and fostering collaboration within the African fintech ecosystem. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to celebrate the winners of the annual Ecobank Fintech Challenge. 

The 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge Grand Finale will see 8 fintechs go head-to-head for the coveted US$50,000 prize, the largest no-strings-attached fintech cash award in Africa. These finalists have emerged from an impressive pool of 1,490 fintechs, representing 64 countries both within and beyond Africa. All finalists will be admitted into the Ecobank Fintech Challenge Fellowship Programme. 

The 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge Grand Finale promises to be a remarkable event, brimming with innovation. This Grand Finale has attracted support from new sponsors, including Arise for the second consecutive year, Huawei, Asky Airlines, Proparco and Jeune Afrique Media Group. The event will feature a range of highlights, including a fintech innovation exhibition, insightful thought-leadership panels, a fintech bootcamp, networking sessions, investor interactions, and regulatory discussions. 

Presenting a stellar line-up of some of Africa’s finest fintechs, the 2023 Fintech Challenge finalists are: Flexpay Technologies (Kenya), IPOXCap AI (South Africa), Kastelo (South Africa), Koree (Cameroon), Kori Tech (Senegal), SmartTeller Technologies (Nigeria), Rubyx (Belgium & Senegal), and Wolf Technologies (DR Congo). 

The 2023 edition of the Ecobank Fintech Challenge is also supported by ALX Africa, ABAN Angels, Africa Fintech Network, MEST Africa, Bluespace, Naija Startups, Jeune Afrique, TechCabal and Konfidants. 

Individuals who wish to take part in this event are encouraged to register, either virtually or in-person: https://ecobankfintechchallenge.com/

Streaming platforms:

      YouTube: Ecobank Fintech Challenge & Ecobank Group

      Facebook: https://bit.ly/EFC23FB 

African Business

4561 Articles written.

Keep reading

African Banker

August 10th

Egyptian banks poised for African expansion 

By African Banker

African Banker

August 10th

Releasing the huge potential of female-run SMEs

By African Banker

Economy

August 8th

Ethiopian Airlines in Singapore

By African Business

Economy

August 3rd

In perspective: Unlocking Africa’s investment potential

By Brendon Jones

InFocus

August 30th

Road to COP28

The Road to COP28 special feature in African Business is a dedicated coverage section that explores the challenges and opportunities for climate action in the run-up to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Find out more

InFocus

August 30th

RTC 28 - Bio Diversity

InFocus

August 30th

RTC 28 - Green Minerals