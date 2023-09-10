image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Djibouti inaugurates debut windfarm

Djibouti's new 60 MW windfarm boosts the country's energy capacity by 50%, with further developments already planned.

September 10th, 2023

By

Charles Dietz

Image : Allexxandarx

President Ismail Omar Guelleh today inaugurated Djibouti’s first-ever windfarm, advancing his stated ambition to make the nation of 1.1m the first in Africa to rely entirely on renewable sources for electricity by 2035.

The Red Sea Power (RSP) windfarm, near Lake Goubet, will provide 60 MW of clean energy, boosting overall capacity by 50% and averting 252,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. As the first significant international investment in the energy sector in Djibouti, the $122m project creates the country’s first independent power producer (IPP) and sets a template for further private investment.

Until now, Djibouti has been entirely reliant on power generated from imported fossil fuels, as well as hydrogen generated power imported from neighbouring Ethiopia. Critically for the East African nation, the new clean energy will spur industrialisation, job creation and economic stability as Djibouti seeks to take advantage of its strategic location as a global transshipment hub.

More projects planned

An additional 45 MW of renewable energy is already planned by the consortium of investors behind RSP, namely, infrastructure solutions provider Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as lead developer; the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO; blended finance fund manager Climate Fund Managers (CFM); and Great Horn Investment Holding (GHIH), an investment firm owned by a unit of the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority and Djibouti Sovereign Fund.

With its extensive coastline and dedicated port facilities positioned strategically along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Djibouti has a central role to play in the global energy market. The country has enough wind, solar and geothermal resources to triple existing capacity to at least 300 MW.

Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, said: “We congratulate the President and people of Djibouti along with our Partners on this significant milestone towards advancing energy access in Djibouti through renewable wind energy. The equity bridge construction finance solution that we deployed has mitigated construction and completion risks, clearly demonstrating AFC’s solutions-focused, de-risking and execution capabilities, as well as introducing a pragmatic way to fast track financial close for projects in Africa.”

Subscribe for full access

You've reached the maximum number of free articles for this month.

Digital Monthly

£8.00 / month

Receive full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£70.00 / year

Receive full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Subscribe

Charles Dietz

Charles Dietz is a sub editor and journalist at African Business.

Keep reading

Business

August 24th

Will South Africa host the next FIFA Women's World Cup?

By Ben Payton

Business

August 23rd

Deeper international partnerships will boost Africa’s growth

By Lungisa Fuzile

Business

August 23rd

BRICS in action: Bringing Brazilian agriculture to Africa

By Stephen Williams

Business

August 22nd

BRICS bank sells rand-denominated bonds for first time

By Harry Clynch

InFocus

July 4th

Infra For Africa powered by Africa50

Africa50 will host the inaugural Infra for Africa Forum under the theme Bankable, Scalable, Replicable and will bring together leaders from diverse sectors to share and harness their expertise on infrastructure investment pertinent to Africa’s developmental needs.

Find out more

InFocus

May 15th

Backbase African Digital Banking Report 2023

InFocus

April 14th

Afreximbank – The Trade Finance Bank For Africa