image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Egypt plans subsea solar energy exports to Europe

The proposed Egypt to Greece interconnector is one of several schemes aiming to supply electricity from North Africa to Europe.

September 29th, 2023

By

Ben Payton

Image : [US State Department photo/ Public Domain]

Egypt’s government has reaffirmed its plans to launch a subsea electricity cable with Greece to enable electricity from Egyptian solar facilities to supply the country and the wider European energy market.

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry met with his counterpart from Greece at the UN General Assembly last week for discussions on the so-called GREGY interconnector.

The plans are being spearheaded by the Copelouzos Group, a Greek conglomerate, and Infinity Power – a joint venture between UAE-based renewable energy firm Masdar and Egyptian company Infinity.

The interconnector would be able to transmit 3,000 MW of solar and wind energy generated by Infinity Power to Greece via a subsea power cable that will be around 1,400km long.

The project “provides a great opportunity” for Europe, says Carlos Torres, head of gas and power markets research at consulting firm Rystad Energy. He notes that the continent is currently doing “everything that’s possible” to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

“Egypt has much better conditions that most of Europe for developing solar systems,” Torres points out. Indeed, a 2020 World Bank study showed that Egypt and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa boast the world’s greatest solar energy potential, while northern European countries have among the least favourable conditions for solar.

While Europe’s scramble for power has been well-documented since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Egypt has its own power needs. The country has suffered a series of blackouts this summer, highlighting a long-term failure to invest in energy for its growing population.

However, with several energy projects currently under construction – including the country’s first nuclear power station – Torres believes that Egypt will enjoy a more “comfortable situation” in the future, enabling it to meet domestic supply while also exporting power.

Mediterranean energy road

The GREGY interconnector is one of several schemes designed to connect North Africa with Europe. There are already two subsea cables that transmit electricity between Morocco and Spain. Multiple other projects are in the planning stages, including a number of schemes to supply power from Tunisia to Italy.

The GREGY interconnector, if built, would be longer than any subsea transmission line currently in operation. It would be almost twice as long as the current record holder, a recently completed link between Denmark and Britain.

But GREGY would be smaller than other schemes on the drawing board, notably a proposed cable that would supply electricity generated in Morocco directly to the British electricity grid.

This project, being developed by UK-based start-up Xlinks, would require an undersea cable extending 3,800km around the western edge of Europe. The extreme length of the connection would increase the amount of electricity lost during transmission, even if recent technological improvements reduce transmission losses.

The GREGY interconnector’s approach appears more practical, since it takes electrons generated in Egypt to the closest point on the European mainland – from where the power could be supplied to other European countries.

While developers are employing a variety of approaches, there seems little doubt North Africa’s solar resources will continue to draw the gaze of power-hungry European governments as they scour the world for green alternatives to Russian gas.

“It’s likely that we will be seeing more and more high-voltage, long-distance connections”, says Torres.

Subscribe for full access

You've reached the maximum number of free articles for this month.

Digital Monthly

£8.00 / month

Receive full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£70.00 / year

Receive full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Subscribe

Keep reading

Energy

September 25th

'UAE is ready with money and technology to help Africa with its transformation’

By Ben Payton

Energy

September 18th

'Not a given' that private sector will drive Africa's green growth 

By Charles Dietz

Energy

September 11th

Ethiopia completes final filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

By Charles Dietz

Energy

September 7th

DRC mining licence suspensions damage investor confidence

By Tom Collins

InFocus

August 30th

Road to COP28

The Road to COP28 special feature in African Business is a dedicated coverage section that explores the challenges and opportunities for climate action in the run-up to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Find out more

InFocus

August 30th

RTC 28 - Bio Diversity

InFocus

August 30th

RTC 28 - Green Minerals