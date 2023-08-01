image/svg+xml

Stears Announced as Lead Sponsor of AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2023 

Empowering Africa-Focused Investments with Data-Driven Insights

August 1st, 2023

By

African Business

Stears, one of the world’s leading providers of African data and insights, has been announced as the Lead Sponsor of AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2023. AFSIC 2023, Africa’s Investment Event, which will be held in London on the 9th and 10th October 2023, is the meeting place for focused networking, discussions and executing African investment deals. It has for the past ten years delivered year on year growth as well as success for African companies seeking funding and companies wanting to grow globally. 

Stears’ sponsorship of AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2023 reflects its commitment to promoting investment opportunities in Africa, driving capital inflows and increasing the ease of doing business for investors. The conference allows attendees to discover new investment opportunities, forge valuable business partnerships, and exchange critical insights on the African market. 

“We are thrilled to be the lead sponsor of AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2023”, stated Preston Ideh, CEO of Stears. “Stears is committed to fostering an environment where African investors can thrive. Our sponsorship of AFSIC aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable and actionable intelligence to global decision-makers interested in Africa. Through this partnership, we aim to enable more quick, accurate decisions for both financial and operational opportunities on the continent.” 

Stears’ deep expertise with African data and AFSIC’s prestigious platform will create an environment where Africa-focused conversations and connections can flourish. The conference will provide a unique opportunity for investors to learn about the latest trends in the African market and network with leading industry figures. 

Stears join a growing group of prestigious sponsors who are supporting AFSIC 2023 as they celebrate their tenth anniversary and the commitment of so many underlines the importance of AFSIC’s continued focus on driving investment into Africa. Country-focused investment summits, high level networking, investor meetings and industry relevant content are just some of the sessions that AFSIC 

2023 will deliver, once again supported by many of Africa’s most important investors, Prosper Africa, a wide range of Development Finance Institutions, and leading African corporate executives. 

For more information visit our website www.afsic.net. 

