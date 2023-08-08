Ethiopian Airlines in Singapore

Aviation is a key driver of global economic development. Over a third of all trade by value is delivered by air, making aviation an enabler of businesses worldwide.

The 77-years young Ethiopian Airlines is a key player in the inseparable link of aviation and socio-economic activities, particularly in Africa. From its humble launch back in 1946, Ethiopian Airlines has come a long way to becoming the leading airline in Africa and one of the fastest growing carriers globally. Presented with numerous prestigious awards, Ethiopian Airlines has been voted as ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for six consecutive years at SKYTRAX 20232 World Airline Awards.

Staying true to its motto of ‘Bringing Africa Together and Beyond’, Ethiopian Airlines has established an unrivalled pan-Africa air connectivity network, connecting 63 African cities through its main hub, Addis Ababa with daily and multiple flights with a minimum layover. Reaching across five continents and serving 133 international passenger and cargo destinations, Ethiopian Airlines also continues to champion Africa’s socio-economic integration with the rest of the world. Ethiopian has also continued to facilitate intra-Africa connectivity from its additional hubs in Togo, Malawi and Zambia.

As Africa’s major connectivity hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport ensures that transiting passengers enjoy the utmost care and convenience. The airport is newly renovated with multiple comfortable amenities including Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel to provide short and long-staying travellers an elegant, seamless and hustle-free transit experience with modern offerings.

Operating four times weekly since end of March 2023, Ethiopian Airlines’ flights between Addis Ababa and Singapore have been instrumental in connecting businesses and travels from Africa to Southeast Asia and Southwest Pacific regions and vice versa. Ethiopian Airlines services to and from Singapore have been an important part in the airline’s feat to transport the much-needed life-saving medical equipment across the globe during the pandemic.

As one of Asia’s most connected international aviation hubs, Singapore Changi Airport connects to 148 cities globally with 99 airlines operating more than 6,300 weekly flights. Within Southeast Asia and Southwest Pacific alone, Changi Airport is linked to 38 cities in Southeast Asia and 13 in Southwest Pacific.

As of June 2023, the resumed services between Addis Ababa and Singapore have ferried over 10,000 passengers between the two regions, uplifting 367 tons of cargo, including mail, from Singapore. To ensure more seamless connectivity from across Southeast Asia, Ethiopian Airlines has also been expanding partnerships and codeshare agreements with 30 other partner airlines, including Singapore Airlines, to connect onto its Singapore-Addis Ababa flight.

For travellers between Africa and Southeast Asia, connecting at Changi Airport offers passengers a world-class and quintessentially Singapore experience. Business travellers can also enjoy luxurious amenities such as airline and pay-per-use lounges in each terminal and at Jewel Changi Airport, private meeting rooms with views of the Shiseido Forest Valley’s lush greenery at Jewel Changi Airport, and spa services during longer layovers. Travellers can also look forward to exploring tropical greenery at the Sunflower Garden in Terminal 2 or take a stroll through the trail of the Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport set in a dense forest with cascading waterfalls and mist clouds.

With greater interest in investing and doing business in Africa and Asia, Ethiopian Airlines’ vast network makes the airline the best choice for corporates to facilitate trade, investment and travels.