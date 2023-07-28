image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Addis-Djibouti road upgrade to boost Ethiopia’s international trade

As Ethiopia continues to open up its economy a $73m World Bank loan will enable the landlocked country to upgrade its road connections with the port of Djibouti and improve access to global markets.

July 28th, 2023

By

Harry Clynch

Image : Hiren Ranpara / Adobe Stock

The International Development Association, part of the World Bank Group, has loaned Ethiopia $730m to improve road conditions between Addis Ababa and Djibouti, in another sign of Ethiopia’s determination to become more competitive on global markets.

The World Bank announced last week that the Addis-Djibouti Corridor “will get a significant upgrade thanks to the newly approved Horn of Africa Initiative’s Regional Economic Corridor Project.” The project is geared at unlocking greater volumes of international trade, and therefore economic growth, by improving regional connectivity and logistics efficiency.

This is a significant infrastructure project for Ethiopia as the Addis-Djibouti Corridor is the country’s access point to the Indian Ocean, through which Ethiopia can access global shipping and international trade. Over 95% of Ethiopia’s import-export trade by volume passes through this route.

However, certain parts of the road are in poor condition and unsuitable for heavier truck traffic, forcing users to take a much longer route that adds almost 150km to the journey and therefore incurs increased fuel and labour costs for business.

Modernising Ethiopia’s road infrastructure will help drive up efficiency and trade capacity, strengthening regional supply chains and contributing to the increased competitiveness of Ethiopian commerce.

Dr Kaiser Naseem, an international development banker and former World Bank official, is optimistic about the potential of this project but also emphasises that any funds earmarked for the Addis-Djibouti Corridor must reach their intended target.

He tells African Business that “proper infrastructure is key in developing international trade links, and a good road network is an important part of this infrastructure. The World Bank Group plays a huge role in financing such infrastructure.

“The only thing they need to ensure going forward is that this money is well spent for the intended purpose, something that the World Bank Group still needs to learn better.”

This Addis-Djibouti project comes as Ethiopia continues its efforts to open up its economy to international investment. The Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has committed the country to a policy of liberalisation and privatisation, with key strategic sectors, including telecommunications and banking, opened to foreign investment and competition for the first time. This project will likely help lower the barriers to entry in Ethiopia still further and make the East African country more attractive to foreign investors.

Related articles

Hopes for increased competition in Ethiopia’s banking system

Ethiopia targets debt restructure amid default fears

Subscribe for full access

You've reached the maximum number of free articles for this month.

Digital Monthly

£8.00 / month

Recieve full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£70.00 / year

Recieve full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Subscribe

Harry Clynch

Harry is Finance Reporter at African Business.

Keep reading

Business

July 26th

Africa’s housing crisis: developers seek to scale solutions

By Ben Payton

Business

July 24th

The Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK 

By Chris Bishop

Business

July 21st

Egypt and Nigeria unite on fintech

By Harry Clynch

Business

July 21st

Can Africa achieve ‘digital sovereignty’ in an era of Big Tech?

By Leo Komminoth

July 4th

Infra For Africa powered by Africa50

Africa50 will host the inaugural Infra for Africa Forum under the theme Bankable, Scalable, Replicable and will bring together leaders from diverse sectors to share and harness their expertise on infrastructure investment pertinent to Africa’s developmental needs.

Find out more

InFocus

May 15th

Backbase

April 14th

Afreximbank