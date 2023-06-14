Groundbreaking for a Regional One-Stop Shop for Sustainable Agriculture in Togo

The agricultural services centre, a significant milestone in the development of the Togolese agricultural sector, is a joint initiative of the Togolese government and the OCP Group, with the support of the World Bank. The groundbreaking ceremony by His Excellency President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé follows the agreements signed last week by the two parties, demonstrating their commitment to innovative and value-creating agriculture in the country. Indeed, this centre aims to improve the competitiveness of agricultural value chains and enhance the capacities of farmers by providing a wide range of essential products and services.

The Agricultural Services Center in Kpalimé will be a regional one-stop shop for Togolese farmers, offering easy access to quality agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and agrochemicals. Additionally, the center will provide local agronomic services and advice, enabling farmers to benefit from personalized support to enhance their agricultural practices.

One essential component of the center will be the production of fertilizers tailored to the specific needs of soils and crops, facilitated by the availability of a Smart Blender. This technology will allow farmers to obtain customized fertilizer blends to optimize crop and soil nutrition and improve yields.

The Agricultural Services Center will be equipped with a modern soil analysis laboratory, enabling the establishment and updating of soil fertility maps. Moreover, the laboratory will ensure the quality control of fertilizers by measuring the nutrient content (N, P, and K) and additives (Zn, B, Mn, S, etc.). It will also provide soil analysis and quality control services for other regions and partners.

Agricultural mechanization and irrigation systems will also play a key role in the center. Agricultural machinery and irrigation equipment will be made available to farmers, with a mechanical workshop for preventive and corrective maintenance of the machines.

In addition to these key services, the center will include a Call Center providing continuous support to farmers, a model farm to demonstrate good agronomic practices, and a network of agricultural advisors to accompany and strengthen the capacities of farmers.

Dr. Mohamed Anouar JAMALI, CEO of OCP Africa, stated: “The Agricultural Services Center in Kpalimé will contribute to agricultural development in Togo. It will provide Togolese farmers with the tools, knowledge, and services they need to improve their productivity and profitability. We are proud to collaborate with the Togolese government on this key initiative for agriculture and we thank the World Bank for its support. Together, we are working towards the transformation of the Togolese agricultural sector, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and farmer empowerment.”

The Agricultural Services Center in Kpalimé is a concrete example of OCP Africa’s commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of agriculture in Africa and supporting the efforts of the Togolese government to modernise agricultural value chains. Through initiatives like this, OCP Africa contributes to realising the vision of a prosperous and resilient agriculture championed by the Togolese government.