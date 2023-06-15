Zambia nears debt restructuring deal – IMF

Zambia’s creditors are on the verge of finalising a debt restructuring agreement, paving the way for the disbursement of $188m from the IMF, a spokesperson at the Fund said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa forum in Marrakesh, Morocco, the fund’s director of the African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie said.

“We’ve had initial agreements to provide financing assurances so the IMF can proceed with providing financing with Zambia.”

The debt restructuring deal is crucial for Zambia’s economic recovery, which has been marred by mounting debt distress. The country’s finance minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has been urging creditors for urgent debt relief.

Zambia’s economic reform plan received a significant boost when the IMF executive board approved a $1.3bn Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement on 31 August 31 2022. Since then, the Zambian government has met all structural benchmarks and quantitative performance criteria for the first review, as agreed upon in April 2023.

The ongoing discussions between Zambia and the IMF are focused on reaching an agreement with the official creditor committee on a debt treatment plan that aligns with the programme parameters and financing assurances provided in July 2022.

Zambia’s successful debt restructuring deal will provide relief from its mounting debt burden, thereby unlocking the much-needed financial resources to revive the country’s economy. The debt relief will also pave the way for the implementation of Zambia’s economic reform agenda, addressing key macroeconomic vulnerabilities and unleashing the country’s significant economic potential.

Zambia, like many other African nations, has faced multiple economic challenges exacerbated by external shocks and the global pandemic. The debt restructuring deal signifies a crucial turning point in Zambia’s economic recovery and marks a milestone in its partnership with the IMF.

Zambia’s creditors’ committee convened a meeting to discuss proposals for specific debt treatment in May, a week after Zambia sent a debt restructuring proposal to its official creditors.