OCP Group finalizes the acquisition of 50% stake in GlobalFeed S.L.

GlobalFeed, located in Spain, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products in the animal nutrition segment, including phosphate-based commodities and high-value feed solutions customized to different livestock species.

Regarding the transaction Marouane Ameziane, Managing Director for Specialty Products and Solutions at OCP Group, said: “This acquisition confirms OCP’s commitment to becoming a leading player in the animal nutrition sector. We are delighted to close this transaction and strengthen our partnership with Fertinagro. Following this acquisition, we intend to increase GlobalFeed’s production capacity to 400,000 tons per year by 2027, in order to serve the needs of our customers around the globe, with an offering that expands our portfolio to include, beyond DCP, MCP and MDCP, premium products and customized solutions.”

Generoso Martin, Founder of Fertinagro Biotech, said: “The completion of this acquisition not only demonstrates our two companies’ strong commitment to continue serving our customers with innovative phosphate solutions, but is also a testament to the success of our relationship, which we will continue to strengthen in the years to come.”