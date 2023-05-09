image/svg+xml

Interest 1

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Interest 2

Nisi autem molestiae quasi itaque sunt saepe optio maxime.

Interest 3

iste repellendus quos necessitatibus fuga in nam placeat.

Interest 4

Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.

Tribunal on Nigeria’s disputed election kicks off

As opposition parties press ahead with a legal challenge to overturn the election result, their chances of success are slim, experts say.

May 9th, 2023

Shoshana Kedem

A court hearing led by opposition politicians challenging Nigeria’s presidential election result in February opened at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday.

Police blocked roads in the capital’s centre and shut down a protest of around 100 demonstrators outside the courthouse.

Opposition leaders Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are seeking to overturn the election result based on irregularities at polling stations and alleged breaches of national electoral law.

Lawyers fighting the opposition’s legal battle argue that the election result was exposed to manipulation as votes were not electronically uploaded directly after voting.

Section 50 (2) of Nigeria’s 2022 Electoral Act states that results should be transmitted electronically, according to a procedure determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria issued a statement shortly after voting ended saying that while the election had been held on schedule, a lack of “transparency and operational failures” by Nigeria’s electoral commission “reduced trust in the process and challenged the right to vote”.

In March INEC released 7778 documents to opposition lawyers to prosecute its case.

Chances are slim that the election results will be overturned, as never before in Nigeria’s history have defeated opposition parties succeeded in overturning election results through a legal challenge, says one election strategist.

A ruling by five judges comprising the Presidential Election Petition Court is expected in a matter of weeks as they have 180 days from the date the petition was filed in March to come to a decision.

Subscribe for full access

You've reached the maximum number of free articles for this month.

Digital Monthly

£7.00 / month

Recieve full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Digital Yearly

£56.00 / year

Recieve full unlimited access to our articles, opinions, podcasts and more.

Subscribe

Keep reading

Politics

May 9th

Kenyan protests take economic toll

By Shoshana Kedem

Politics

May 5th

Africa caught in a geopolitics bind

By Lord Peter Hain

Business

May 4th

Africa faces 'permanent decline' if China-West tensions rise 

By David Thomas

Business

May 3rd

World Bank confirms Ajay Banga as president

By David Thomas

April 14th

Afreximbank

Find out more

InFocus

March 15th

CoM 2023

InFocus

November 15th

Mauritania Rising