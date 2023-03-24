Risk Management: A Necessity in IDEP’s Training Programs

In that vein, IDEP launched a series of capacity building activities on integrating risk management into development planning. “The aim of these activities was to equip decision-makers with the skills and tools they need to understand the interconnected nature of risks in a globalized world, conduct risk assessments in order to implement effective risk management measures,” explained Karima Bounemara.

In 2022, one of the flagship areas in the IDEP training program was “Risk Management and Macroeconomic Modeling”.

The instability resulting from the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine have severely affected the socioeconomic development of African states. These shocks have contributed to the urgent need to consider risk in development planning.

“In order to support member states’ efforts to promote socio-economic recovery and build resilience, IDEP has continued to provide innovative online training on development and planning issues at the sectoral, national and regional levels in the medium and long term,” said Karima Bounemara.

The Institute also conducted trainings on other topics such as Women & Youth Empowerment, Climate Change, Opportunities and Challenges arising from the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Innovative Financing Mechanisms and Natural Resource Governance.

As part of IDEP’s Think Thank function, 737 experts participated in eight analytical research activities to build their capacity in public policy formulation.

Through 54 training activities, IDEP built the capacities of 3,053 government officials and other stakeholders (including 861 women) from 45 countries in development and planning; regional integration; social development; and integrated natural resource management.

“Special emphasis was placed on the needs and interests of women and youth. IDEP trained 1,438 government officials, youth experts and students (415 women) on designing gender-responsive policies and resilient strategies for the post-pandemic era,” she added.

IDEP also trained 428 parliamentarians and experts from non-governmental organizations on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as well as 3,053 trainees from 45 African member states on 54 programs.

In addition, the Institute has registered over 1,000 participants in activities of research, strengthening the link between research on development and policy and providing a framework for open debate and innovative thinking.

In consultation with Member States, IDEP is committed to strengthening the design and implementation of training and research programs in the areas of risk management and risk integration in development planning processes. Through its activities, IDEP aims to improve stakeholders’ knowledge and practical skills in risk analysis, study incentives and bottlenecks to risk consideration, assess societal, geopolitical, environmental and technological challenges, and ensure that risks are effectively addressed in development planning frameworks.

“To ensure the predictability of the Institute’s fund flows and to respond effectively to member States’ requests for assistance, IDEP will advocate for an increase in the UN grant,” the IDEP Director assured.

Based on the recommendation made to ECA by the Committee of Experts of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in 2022,” IDEP will establish regular consultations with the Permanent Missions of member States to raise awareness on the Institute’s activities and all the financial implications thereto entailing,” she assured.

The institute, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, continues to work towards the realization of the UN Common Agenda, building resilience in Africa and planning capacities to achieve the 2030 Agenda & the 2063 Agenda.