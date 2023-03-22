image/svg+xml

MultiChoice Africa donates R 1 million towards Cyclone Freddy disaster management in Malawi and Mozambique

As part of the disaster relief efforts, MultiChoice Africa today donated R 1 million towards disaster management in the countries affected by the devastating tropical Cyclone Freddy.

March 22nd, 2023

African Business

The aid which is facilitated by Gift of the Givers – an organization with a firm presence in both countries, will be channeled towards food security and other necessities. Together with its partners, MultiChoice Malawi and MultiChoice Mozambique, employee volunteers will assist with the distribution of the aid.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Malawi and Mozambique for the tragic losses they have suffered. This tragedy propelled us to make this humble contribution to support in whichever way is possible,” said Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Relations, MultiChoice Africa.

With a long history of providing quality content in the form of news, sport, and entertainment to citizens in both countries, the company further emphasized its willingness to deepen collaboration with governments in markets where it operates. “Our door remains open to finding solutions and contributing towards the upliftment and betterment of African lives particularly in such moments of great distress,” added Modimoeng.

Upon the handover of the funds, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, commented: “The donation from MultiChoice Africa will go a long way towards the disaster management in Mozambique and Malawi. It is imperative that corporates such as MultiChoice Africa continue to work with governments and foundations when it comes to disaster relief, no-one is able to manage the tragic impact of the likes of Cyclone Freddy on their own, it is only when we come together that we can support communities.”

African Business

