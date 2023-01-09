Davos 2023: Where can cooperation take us in a fragmented world?

Opinion by Anver Versi
Published on January 9, 2023

The theme of this year’s World Economic Forum, “Cooperation in a fragmented world”, provides an occasion to reflect on what we are doing to each other and our planet.