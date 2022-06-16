Deal to resolve Zambia’s debt crisis ‘likely’

Zambian officials met with an official committee of the country’s international creditors for the first time on Thursday as Lusaka seeks to negotiate a deal to restructure its unsustainable debt load and unlock IMF funding.

The official creditor committee consists of members of the Paris Club, an informal group of creditor countries which meets monthly in the French capital to seek solutions when debtor countries have payment problems, and China. The Zambian officials joined the Paris meeting by video link.

In 2020, Zambia suffered the first pandemic-era sovereign default. At the end of 2021 it had external debt of $17.27bn, according to government data. Approximately $6.6bn of that was held by 18 official and commercial Chinese financiers.

In December, Zambia reached a staff-level deal with the IMF for a $1.4bn three-year extended credit facility. But for the bailout package to move forward, Zambia needs assurance from creditors that its debt can be restructured.

Hopes of reaching a deal

Accusations that meetings have been delayed by China’s lack of experience with tricky debt restructurings and slow coordination among its public lenders have made Chinese creditors keen not to be seen as the impediment to a potential debt deal.

“There’s an emerging consensus that some kind of deal will be reached. The Chinese are very concerned about the optics of what happens in Zambia,” says Eric Olander, editor in chief of The China-Global South Project website.

“China and other bilateral creditors do not want to be seen as the impediment to the IMF bailout,” Olander argues. But protracted discussions are unlikely to be concluded before Zambia’s target date of the end of June, he adds.

“These are not going to be easy discussions. The Chinese coalition alone is made up of at least a dozen different creditors so just getting them to agree with one another is not going to be easy, much less with the multilaterals, bondholders, and other bilateral lenders.”

Following meetings in Lusaka with President Hakainde Hichilema and finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane on Wednesday, deputy managing director of the IMF Antoinette Sayeh stressed the need to reach a deal on Zambia’s debt crisis and called on all creditors to quickly find an arrangement.

“We urge creditors to provide financing assurances as soon as possible, as they are needed before staff can put forward Zambia’s program for consideration by the IMF Executive Board. This will allow Zambia to access Fund resources, and also unlock access to critical financing from other partners, to help boost its economic recovery,” said Sayeh.

Long road to debt relief

President Hichilema has come a long way in mending fences with the Fund after relations became very rocky under his predecessor Edgar Lungu.

Following Zambia’s sovereign default, the G20 feared a “debt tsunami” could engulf the continent’s most heavily indebted nations, so along with the Paris Club it set up a “common framework” designed to help more than 70 countries face the fallout from the pandemic with debt relief and restructuring.

However, the Paris Club, needed the cooperation of China, which is not a member, given the high proportion of Zambia’s debt held by Chinese lenders, and in early May it was announced that China would co-chair the official creditor committee with France.

The Paris talks will determine whether Chinese and international lenders can work side by side to set up a concrete debt revamp plan, which could pave the way for debt-restructuring talks between Chinese institutions and other indebted countries.

Although China has always been excluded from the Paris Club, it has still engaged in several discussions with its African debtors.

CEO of Development Reimagined Hannah Ryder told African Businesses that over the period 2000-2018, China cancelled debt of at least 20 African countries.