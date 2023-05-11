Retail startup Wasoko to invest over $1m in Zambia expansion

African B2B e-commerce company Wasoko has announced its expansion into Southern Africa, with its first location in Zambia. The company plans to invest over $1m in its first year of operations, with the first investment going towards creating a central hub in Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka.

Wasoko was founded by Californian entrepreneur Daniel Yu, to centralise its operations in Lusaka before expanding regionally in Southern Africa.

This move is part of Wasoko’s new strategy to be directly involved in delivering goods from distributors to retailers, rather than just providing a software platform to connect the two.

Formerly known as Sokowatch, Wasoko began operations in Kenya in 2014 and now serves retailers in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

In March 2022, the company raised a $125m Series B funding round – the largest venture financing round ever raised for a retail startup in Africa – which opened up ambitions to move from the East African market to a pan-African operation. Its valuation after the March funding was estimated at $625 million.

Wasoko’s ambitious bet on Zambia

Explaining the company’s choice of Zambia, Daniel Yu, Founder and Global CEO at Wasoko, said: “With high smartphone usage and a pro-business government administration keen on expanding the country’s digital economy, Zambia is an ideal environment to launch our model and strongly aligns with our current core markets, both in terms of similar regulatory practices and a supplier base that is intertwined with East Africa.”

But the economic turmoil that Zambia is currently facing may make it a difficult market to navigate. Zambia’s finance minister, Felix Nkulukusa, recently projected a 4.2% GDP growth in 2023 – a decrease compared to last year’s 4.7% – as the country battles to wrap up a long-delayed debt restructuring.

Nonetheless, the e-commerce business is not well-developed in the Southern African country, with only a plethora of small players such as the last-mile distribution platform Orderbetta, leaving room for Wasoko to enter the market.

Since launching in 2016, Wasoko’s main product has been its mobile app, which allows shop owners to purchase goods from manufacturers and distributors at competitive prices based on supply and demand, as well as receive real-time tracking data on sales, business insights, and market trends.

In addition to its expansion into Zambia, Wasoko has stated that it will be doubling its service radius across all of its existing locations in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. The company has amassed a network of over 200,000 informal retailers and delivered more than 5m orders to date.