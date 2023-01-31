Why I won’t be speaking about bankability or de-risking in 2023

Opinion by Hannah Ryder
Published on January 31, 2023

Focusing on "bankability" or "de-risking" won't shift the dial for investment in Africa. In 2023, my focus will be on shifting perceptions and setting out the clear economic case for specific African investments, backed by credible data, says the CEO of Development Reimagined.