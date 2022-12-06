What can the US-Africa Leaders Summit learn from China?

Opinion by Jade Scarfe and Chensi Li
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:boolean false
Published on December 6, 2022

Jade Scarfe and Chensi Li of Development Reimagined outline four lessons the US must learn if it is to match the multilateral ambitions of China.