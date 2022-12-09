The AfCFTA: Will things be different this time?

Opinion by Bruce Byiers
Published on December 9, 2022

The AfCFTA faces challenges, but energy and optimism can carry it through, argues the head of the African economic integration team at the Centre for Europe-Africa Relations.