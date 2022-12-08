Are African governments digitalising fast enough?

A conversation with James Claude
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[29981]
      public 'term_id' => int 1858
      public 'name' => string 'James Claude' (length=12)
      public 'slug' => string 'james-claude' (length=12)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1858
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'CEO of the Global Voice Group' (length=29)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Tom Collins. Published on December 8, 2022

African governments have had mixed successes at implementing digital systems, says the CEO of the Global Voice Group digital consultancy.