Made in Africa: The role of localisation in African tech governance

Opinion by Aparupa Chakravarti
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:boolean false
Published on November 21, 2022

African nations need to become net producers of knowledge and innovation but this will only be possible if African governments centre local ideas, data, and approaches in their policymaking.