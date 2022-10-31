The Earthshot Prize was first launched in 2021 with three African organisations selected as finalists – Sanergy (from Kenya), Reeddi Capsules (from Nigeria) and Pole Pole Foundation (from the Democratic Republic of Congo). By spotlighting these innovators and their solutions, the Prize aims to spark the world’s collective imagination to drive a collective mindset of urgent action on the issues surrounding the climate crisis. For more information about The Earthshot Prize see www.earthshotprize.org

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize to discover, accelerate, and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans, and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.



The Earthshot Prize presentation, with Sanergy Managing Director Michael Lwoyelo, Sanergy co-founder, David Auerbach, MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman Imtiaz Patel and Hannah Jones, Earthshot Prize CEO.

The five Earthshot challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix Our Climate. The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year. The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance is an unprecedented network of organisations worldwide which share the ambition of the Prize.

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organisations and philanthropists which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World in partnership with Dubai EXPO 2020, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Legado Para A Juventude, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, and Rob & Melani Walton Foundation.

MultiChoice Group (MCG) is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 21.8m households across 50 countries on the African continent.

