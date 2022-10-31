Africa should go its own way on gas

Opinion by Anver Versi
Published on October 31, 2022

Renewables alone cannot deliver the reliable energy required for economic development in Africa, while gas bridges the gap for countries that are not ready to kick the hydrobcarbon habit.