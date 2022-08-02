How the US got its groove back in Africa

Opinion by Guillaume Doane
Published on August 2, 2022

The recent US-Africa Business Summit in Marrakech and President Biden's hosting of the US-Africa Summit in December show America is making its presence felt again in Africa.