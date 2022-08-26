Less hypocrisy and more investment: how COP27 can support African-led clean energy development

Opinion by Kristen P. Patterson
Published on August 26, 2022

High-income countries can hardly expect African countries to forgo the use of their own natural resources without investment of $70bn a year to meet their renewable energy needs.