ACA: Mobilising funds to create a modern African economy

A conversation with Okey Enelamah
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[30945]
      public 'term_id' => int 1798
      public 'name' => string 'Okey Enelamah' (length=13)
      public 'slug' => string 'okey-enelamah' (length=13)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1798
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'Chairman, ACA' (length=13)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Dulue Mbachu. Published on July 18, 2022

Nigeria’s pioneering private equity firm is mobilising capital, managerial expertise and technology to create a modern African economy, says chairman Okey Enelamah.