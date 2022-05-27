CHOGM 2022: What’s at stake for Africa?

After being twice postponed due to the pandemic, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will take place in Rwanda’s capital city Kigali from 20-26 June.

CHOGM is organised every two years and brings together the 54 countries that make up the Commonwealth – a club of mostly former British territories and colonies, among them 19 African countries.

This year’s event will see the election of the secretary-general. Incumbent Patricia Scotland, a Dominica-born British diplomat, barrister and politician, is standing for re-election, but will be challenged by Jamaican foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith, who has been endorsed by the UK. Media reports suggest that the UK is no longer confident that Baroness Scotland can modernise the organisation.

Monarchs, presidents and prime ministers from Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia and the Pacific will travel to Rwanda to discuss this year’s theme: “‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

In addition, four special forums will be held on the sidelines featuring youth and gender activists, representatives from civil society and business leaders.

At the end of CHOGM 2022, Rwandan President Paul Kagame will take over from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chair-in-office of the Commonwealth of Nations for the next two years.

Togo bids for Commonwealth membership

In recent years, the Commonwealth has gathered increasing attention from African countries with a limited historical relationship with the UK, especially since both Mozambique and Rwanda joined the organisation, in 1995 and 2009 respectively.

The Togolese government announced last April it will officially apply to join the Commonwealth at the next CHOGM in Rwanda. Francophone Togo is also a member of La Francophonie, an organisation that brings together a large number of French-speaking nations and counts 28 African countries.

For African countries, joining the Commonwealth is more about developing soft power and extending their voice across the globe than increasing their trade relationships with the English-speaking world.

“Many of these countries are attracted by the Commonwealth as it promotes the English language as the international language of trade and diplomacy,” says Philip Murphy, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies.

“From a diplomatic point of view, the Commonwealth is a value-based organisation that enhances the legitimacy of smaller states in front of the international community,” he says.

The Commonwealth claims that it is 19% cheaper for member states to export to another member than to an outside country, although this is hard to independently verify.

“Countries might also have better access to the UK’s aid budget, but the commercial benefits from joining are marginal,” says Murphy.

The relevance of the Commonwealth in Africa today is diminished by the growing importance of regional blocs within Africa.

“Ecowas, for instance, was important in forcing out the president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, when he refused to step down after his loss. But the Commonwealth did not do anything because they did not have the means or legitimacy,” argues Murphy.

Kigali prepares to host CHOGM

With this year’s meeting held in Rwanda, African leaders are hoping for a more Africa-focused meeting which will put forward relevant topics such as development programmes and the current food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

For Rwanda, which has been pushing to host an in-person event for several years, CHOGM is also a chance to flaunt its diplomatic credentials.

However, Rwanda’s role as host may be used by human rights activists to shine a spotlight on its shortfalls.

“I think campaigners around human rights will use it as an opportunity to focus on Rwanda’s very poor record,” says Murphy. “It’s always the danger from hosting these kinds of events. You can’t turn the news agenda in the way you want,” he says.

The conference comes as Rwanda forges increasingly tight relations with the UK, including collaborating on a controversial deal to take in illegal migrants deported from the UK in return for £120m a year. That deal has been criticised by campaigners who say that it falls short of the UK’s international commitments.

The deal has also been criticised by some activists who argue that Rwanda is not a suitable partner. The UK Home Office itself ranks the country 47 out of 49 other African countries in the physical violence index, and 44 in the political liberties index.