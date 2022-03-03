How will the Russia-Ukraine war affect Africa?

Eight days into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the fallout of the war and unprecedented sanctions on Moscow are shaking global supply chains and financial markets.

With Russia a major producer of commodities such as oil, gas, aluminium, palladium, nickel, wheat and corn, sanctions and market concerns about the war’s disruption on supply chains have caused commodity prices to soar.

Surging commodity prices will create winners and losers across Africa and the world.

On the continent, the countries most vulnerable to the conflict are those which import a large share of the wheat they consume, like Egypt. Meanwhile, African oil importers like Kenya will also feel the heat of surging oil prices as Russia, one of the world’s largest exporters of crude, is hit by sanctions, disruptions to energy exports and a potential embargo.

Commodity exporters, like Nigeria and Angola, are likely to be the biggest winners of the war as the supply constraint-induced commodity price boom that began in 2021will be prolonged, says Renaissance Capital, a Moscow-headquartered bank.

Commodity price chaos

Yvonne Mhango, head of Africa research at Renaissance Capital, says that the continent could be affected in three ways.

“The first and most pronounced effect will be via the surge in global commodity prices, particularly for oil and wheat,” she says.

Sanctions and supply chain disruptions will drive up commodities prices, and in turn inflation, causing spiralling crude oil and cereals prices for governments and consumers.

Since Russia declared war on Ukraine, the price of Brent crude has spiked to $110/bl, signalling an over 80% price jump in 12 months.

Heightened energy prices will be felt most severely in skyrocketing transport and utilities costs, including electricity, gas and other fuels like kerosene and paraffin, the bank says.

With Russia and Ukraine accounting for around 30% of the global wheat exports, and Ukraine accounting for 15% of corn exports, disruption to supply due to sanctions and the war will push up the prices of wheat and corn, and of cereals in general, says Mhango.

“Most of the wheat consumed in Africa is imported. We expect Africa’s biggest wheat consumers to be the most affected, particularly if they import most of what they consume.”

Egypt is particularly vulnerable to further commodity price pressures due to its high dependency on imports from both countries, according to Capital Economics’ senior emerging markets economist, Jason Tuvey.

“This could lead to a small widening of Egypt’s current account deficit, but – with subsidies set to be cut back – the biggest impact is likely to come via higher inflation. That will hit household spending and also raises the risk of fresh social unrest.”

Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya also consume a lot of wheat, much of which is imported, Mhango says.

The countries that consume mostly corn, which are mainly in southern Africa, tend to grow most of their corn, so the effect on inflation of higher prices is likely to be smaller.

Oil exporters such as Nigeria and Angola are set to benefit from the commodity price chaos as their current accounts rake in the gains of the oil price increase, which is big enough to counter underperforming production, Renaissance Capital says.

Current account balances

African oil importers will also feel the pinch of the surging oil price in their current accounts.

Fuel tends to be the biggest import so a price increase has a material effect on the import bill, and by implication the trade balance and current accounts, says Mhango.

“Petroleum imports accounted for 17-20% of imports in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Ghana in 2019. This ratio tends to increase as the oil price rises. We expect current account deficits to come under pressure and widen in oil importing countries.

“We think the oil importers that are most vulnerable are those with overvalued currencies such as the Kenyan shilling,” she added.

Trade and investment

With Russia just a small African trading partner, the impact on trade will be marginal, Mhango says. Yet a few countries, such as Uganda, will be more exposed.

Russia only accounts for 2-3% of Africa’s trade with the world, according to UNCTAD data, which is mostly made up of exports. Russia also accounts for 2% of the world’s exports to Africa, and only 0.5% of imports from the continent.

But there are outliers on the continent.

In 2020, 8.1% of Malawi’s total trade was with Russia, followed by Uganda with 7.2%, Senegal 4.4%, Niger 4.1% and Republic of Congo 4%, according to Renaissance Capital.

Metal ores, including bauxite, are likely Russia’s biggest import from Africa, while fertilisers and medicines are among Russia’s exports to Africa.

A small impact will also be felt on investment as Russia is not a leading global investor in Africa.

Russia’s foreign direct investment (FDI) accounts for less than 1% of Africa’s total FDI, according to fDi Intelligence, most of which flows into the natural resources sector, particularly the metals, coal and oil and gas sectors.

“The African countries with Russian mining interests are Angola, where the diamond company Alrosa operates, and Guinea, where Rusal, an aluminium company, owns and operates bauxite mines and an alumina refinery,” says Renaissance Capital.

“Russian companies also operate in Zimbabwe (platinum), Sudan (gold) and Nigeria (Rusal). We expect sanctions on Russia to dampen FDI inflows into Africa over the medium term. Countries with mining operations owned by Russian corporates will likely be most affected.”

Debt default

Fears also abound that the war will cause a flare-up in African debt.

“One of the key things we’ve seen is a backlog of tighter external financing conditions really causing concerns about debt positions across Africa to flare up in countries that are already experiencing concerns,” says Jason Tuvey at Capital Economics.

In Ghana there is not an immediate risk of default, as the country hasn’t got much debt to repay over the next few years, he adds.

“They might become a growing concern over the second half of the decade.”