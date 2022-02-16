Will EU-AU summit reshape Europe-Africa relations?

The sixth summit of European Union (EU) and African Union (AU) heads of state and government aims to “completely overhaul” the EU-Africa relationship, according to President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Speaking at a press conference in December (see below), he held out the prospect of “reforging an economic and financial New Deal with Africa”, saying that Europe wanted to “establish a genuine system of peace and prosperity to build investments in African economies and build [a] shared future” at the summit, which takes place in Brussels tomorrow.

However, according to pan-European news network Euractiv there are strong hints that the presidents of Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa will not attend in person, undermining the summit’s credibility, while other leaders may also boycott the summit in protest against what has been seen as vaccine hoarding by Europe during the pandemic.

Issues that are likely to be contentious at the summit include the waiver of patents on Covid-19 vaccines demanded by African countries to help increase production on the continent and help assure supplies, migration and allocation of special drawing rights (SDRs).

We report further below on the demands likely to be put forward by African leaders at the summit and voices that are critical of what is seen as a still very unequal partnership between the two continents.

Macron to announce withdrawal of French troops from Mali According to Africa Intelligence, President Macron and the EU will announce the withdrawal of French troops from Mali at a mini-summit in Paris later today. The meeting, which will also discuss the future of European special forces in the region as part of Task Force Tabuka, is expected to bring together the heads of state of Ghana, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger and Chad, as well as Charles Michel, president of the European Council, and the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss the future of the French and European military presence in the region.

Summit agenda

The summit will open at 14.15 on 17 February and close at noon the following day.

According to the EU’s dedicated web page, leaders are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity and launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.

It adds that they will discuss tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture.

EU and AU heads of state or government will also participate alongside invited experts in roundtables on the following themes:

growth financing

health systems and vaccine production

agriculture and sustainable development

education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility

private sector support and economic integration

peace, security and governance

climate change and energy transition, digital and transport.

Two decades of strategic partnership between Africa and Europe

Africa-EU summits have been taking place since the former Organisation of African Unity met the EU in Cairo in 2001, adopting the Cairo Declaration that recast the strategic partnership between Africa and Europe in an avowed spirit of equality, respect, alliance and cooperation.

It also set up the Africa-EU Partnership, a formal political channel through which the two continents work together.

The second summit, in Lisbon in 2007, saw the adoption of the Joint Africa-EU Strategy (JAES), which confirmed the basic objectives of the partnership and mapped out a political vision for future cooperation.

According to the AU, the summit plays an important role in moving “beyond a donor/recipient relationship towards long-term cooperation” on joint interests.

The summit usually takes place every three years, alternating between Africa and Europe, to take stock of progress in implementing commitments and to provide political guidance on further work.

The fifth summit met under the theme “Investing in youth for a sustainable future” in 2017 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sixth summit, scheduled for November 2020, has been postponed until now.

Macron sets mood music

French President Emmanuel Macron describes his agenda for Africa during a speech about the aims of France’s presidency of the EU delivered on 9 December 2021. (Photo: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

In December, as he laid out his programme for France’s six-month presidency of the EU, which began on 1 January, President Macron made it plain that relations with Africa would play an important role.

“Since the beginning of my term of office [as president of France], I have made the relationship with Africa a priority, and I deeply believe that the relationship between our two continents which border both sides of the Mediterranean is a major political and geopolitical project for decades ahead,” he said at a press conference in Paris.

“The aim of [the EU-AU] summit is to completely overhaul the relationship because it has become – we must admit – through its instruments, bureaucratised and rather tired.”

The relationship, he said, should be based on the following themes:

Reforging an economic and financial New Deal with Africa: As Africa grapples with a €300bn annual deficit in coming years due to Covid-19 (leading to the reallocation of IMF special drawing rights to African countries), “Europe must champion a joint strategy with Africa in international fora to promote this solidarity, and overhaul these solidarity investment mechanisms with regard to Africa,” he said. Setting a health education and climate agenda that is equal to the challenges Africa faces: Europe will pursue initiatives on girls’ education, train teachers and develop education structures across Africa; pursue a health agenda with a much faster and stronger deployment of vaccine production in Africa; and support Africa’s energy and climate transition through initiatives such as the Great Green Wall. Security: In the face of growing security threats, especially in the Sahel, France hopes to “Europeanise” its existing defence commitments to Africa in order to build “a true Africa-Europe security partnership” to tackle terrorism. Migration: Addressing the question of “mobility” the president expressed the hope of creating an agenda that would combat people trafficking in the Mediterranean and fight the hardship that it exploits. He said that it would help to build a brighter future for African youth and permit “chosen migrations”, whether for academic, scientific or cultural purposes.

“We want to establish a genuine system of peace and prosperity to build investments in African economies and build this shared future,” he said, stating that the agenda had been developed in successive meetings with African colleagues over previous months and that preparations would continue until the time of the summit.

For his part, France’s minister delegate for foreign trade and economic attractiveness, Franck Riester, has said that the summit will be the decisive moment for the French presidency of the EU.

“The EU wishes to remain in every respect Africa’s leading partner in economic and commercial terms, but also in terms of security, official development and humanitarian aid,” he told a preparatory meeting in Paris on 10 January.

Macky Sall sets out Africa’s position

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Europe Africa Foundation on 20 January, President Macky Sall of Senegal, who will represent the AU at the summit as chair of the organisation, laid out the priorities for Africa.

In the field of energy, he said that Africa expected answers in the name of solidarity.

“African economies are among those that are polluting less but we are the part of the world that is affected the most by the aftermath and the consequences of climate change,” he said “So we should not add some injustice on the shoulders of Africa by no longer subsidising fossil fuels as was decided in Glasgow, because there’s a real difficulty for the African countries.”

Insisting to African countries that need gas for their development that there would be no more subsidies on fossil fuels was “unfair” and it was an issue on which Africa would speak with one voice, he said. “So together we need to come up with a strategy that will be climate friendly but also takes into account the level of development of African countries.”

Senegal’s President Macky Sall speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor on January 27, 2020 at the Chancellery in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

President Sall named migration flows as another important issue. The €1.8bn “trust fund” for Africa set up after the Malta Summit in 2015 partly aimed at the causes of migration was a first step, he said, “but this is still far away from the money needed by the continent. If we want young Africans to stay in Africa, we need to provide Africa with more resources.”

Reallocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) In his inaugural speech as chair of the AU in early February, President Sall said that Africa needs additional financing of $250bn by 2025 to cushion the shock of Covid-19 and aid recovery. He said he would therefore continue to seek progress in the way that special drawing rights (SDRs, which provide countries with more liquidity) are allocated by the IMF, and to obtain a reallocation from the rich countries to Africa of $100bn of SDRs issued last year. President Macron has been a leading advocate of a transfer of these rights from richer to poorer countries, but according to Euractiv he has set a target of $40bn-$45bn, which falls far short of what President Sall is seeking.

President Sall also dwelt on the growing problem of terrorism across Africa. In the case of Afghanistan and Syria, the whole world came together to provide thousands of millions of dollars in the fight against terrorism, he said.

“This is not the case in Africa,” he argued, “so again this is a matter we need to discuss: How to finance the fight against terrorism in Africa?”

Listing a number of vital topics for the continent, including access to finance, access to Covid vaccines, investment in infrastructure, support of the private sector, peace and governance, he expressed the confidence that Europe and Africa would be able to build together on a win-win basis.

“We hope to leave Brussels with a renewed partnership,” he concluded, “but I hope that when going to Brussels we will see a nice envelope on the table of the Europeans, because let’s put it bluntly: We need money, we need resources to cope with these issues to fund the energy transition, to fund the building of facilities and infrastructures, to retain the African youth, to deliver the right training, the right education – and Europe will actually win out of this.”

Vaccine production The AU has been calling for a waiver of some intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines to help speed up vaccine production and delivery on the continent, where only 11% of the population have been vaccinated against the virus. However, a proposal by South Africa and India that World Trade Organisation members waiver rights is currently opposed by the EU, and this is likely to be a contentious topic at the summit. According to EUObserver, the AU has tried to include the patent waiver in the joint conclusions of the summit but EU countries are not prepared to accept such wording, instead supporting weaker language in favour of the “health sovereignty” of Africa. Opponents of the waiver argue that transferring knowledge and ramping up manufacturing capacity would take years, but the recent success of researchers in South Africa shows this is not the case, reports science journal Nature. On 9 February European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced an additional €125m to complement existing EU funding for the efficient distribution of doses, the training of medical teams and reinforcement of analysis and sequencing capacity in Africa.

Summit must go beyond ‘grand declarations of intent’

The AU and African states will come to the Brussels summit with their own set of priorities, the head of France’s international development agency, Rémy Rioux, told our sister publication New African in a recent interview.

“I believe that a new kind of alliance will emerge, based on a different narrative and with financial resources commensurate with the crisis that has hit us, by also mobilising the private sector in Africa,” he said.

But speaking to French daily Le Monde in January, leading African development economist Carlos Lopes expressed fears that the summit would produce nothing but “grand declarations of intent” by the European Commission, President Macron and even President Macky Sall.

“Look at what happened during the pandemic: by way of aid, the European Commission simply reprogrammed funds that were already earmarked for the continent. They didn’t add a penny. And the EU did not [originally] want to encourage the lifting of patents [on vaccines] that Africans were asking for,” said Lopes.

“Europe needs to understand the direction Africa is going in with the setting up of the AfCFTA [African Continental Free Trade Area],” he told the newspaper.

When the interviewer pointed out that the EU had given great financial support for setting up the AfCFTA, Lopes responded by saying that Europe has 13 types of trade arrangements with Africa, each of which it defends firmly.

“Even if money is flowing in to finance the AfCFTA, we Africans must be more united to defend our own interests,” he declared.