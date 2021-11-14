What can Africa expect from FOCAC 2021?

The eighth edition of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is due to be held in Dakar, Senegal, from 29-30 November 2021, Senegal’s foreign minister, Aïssata Tall Sall, and the Chinese ambassador to Dakar, Xiao Han, have announced.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on #China–#Africa Cooperation #FOCAC will be held in #Dakar, #Senegal from Nov. 29 to 30, announced at the press briefing to African envoys & @ChineAmbassade to the country, hosted by 🇸🇳FM Aïssata Tall Sall @AissataOfficiel. pic.twitter.com/OfGR1euXGP — 吴鹏 Wu Peng (@WuPeng_MFAChina) November 4, 2021

The theme of the conference will be “Deepen China-Africa Partnership and Promote Sustainable Development to Build a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”, according to Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Speaking in a press conference in Beijing on 5 November, he said that the meeting would “review and assess the follow-up implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit as well as the joint China-Africa response to Covid-19, and chart the course for China-Africa relations for the next three years and more to come.”

He also predicted that the forum would “inject new impetus into the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership”.

Four key themes for the FOCAC agenda

On 8 November, Senegal’s foreign minister and the Chinese ambassador to Dakar, Xiao Han, announced that the forum would adopt four resolutions: The Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024); the 2035 Vision for China-Africa Cooperation; the Sino-African Declaration on Climate Change; and the Declaration of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of FOCAC.

These, predicted Eric Olander, writing on the China-Africa Project website, are likely to “serve as the main pillars” of the forum.

The Senegalese foreign minister said that the forum would appraise the results of China-African cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic and define how it would continue for the next three years and beyond.

She also announced that the seventh China-Africa Business Conference would take place in parallel with FOCAC at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre in Dakar and by video conference. The 2018 edition in Beijing hosted more than 1,000 African representatives from over 600 enterprises, business groups, and research institutions.

“FOCAC is our common good. Its success will bring prosperity to current and future generations of Africans and Chinese,” said Aïssata Tall Sall.

In an interview with the Xinhua news agency the minister said she expected the forum to address Africa’s place within the Belt and Road Initiative, underlining its importance to world trade.

Hundreds of ambassadors and diplomats are expected to attend the forum, which is likely to be a mixture of online and live events.

However, as Lina Benabdallah, assistant professor at Wake Forest University, has pointed out on Twitter, the event will be at ministerial level, which means that heads of state such as Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending.

Just quick thoughts on #FOCAC #Dakar since we know now that 🇸🇳's FM is hosting it Nov. 28 – 30. A Ministerial level means heads of states will not be at the meeting (unlike the Summit level). #FOCAC 2000 (Beijing), 2003 (🇪🇹), 2009 (🇪🇬) were all held at the ministerial level 1/ — Lina Benabdallah (@LBenabdallah) November 5, 2021

“This is no doubt a disappointment to #MackySall who expressed big enthusiasm for hosting (in addition to co-chairing) the #FOCAC meeting. At this point his Minister of foreign affairs is in charge of hosting. #FOCAC at the summit level just brings higher visibility, more perks,” she writes.

We examine further below what is likely to be on the agenda at this year’s forum.

What is FOCAC?

FOCAC is a triennial high-level forum between China and all of the states of Africa, with the exception of Eswatini, which continues to recognise Taiwan.

Modelled on Japan’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), it provides an organising mechanism for Chinese foreign policy toward Africa.

Typically attended by the incumbent Chinese president and many of his counterparts across the continent, FOCAC has frequently played host to eye-catching Chinese policy announcements and financial commitments. The forum is alternately hosted in Beijing and major African capitals.

The China-Africa Business Council’s recent report on China’s private sector investment in Africa looks forward to the event as “another milestone and a new starting point for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation” that will provide “a great opportunity for all African countries to attract foreign investment and expand their international influence”.

“Both Chinese and African enterprises should anticipate the opportunity to enjoy great mutual policy benefits,” says the report.

The forum looks to build on the increasingly close economic relations that have been forged between China and Africa over the last 20 years.

According to the China-Africa Research Institute at Johns Hopkins University, the value of China-Africa trade in 2019 was $192bn, up from $185bn in 2018. In 2019, the largest exporter to China from Africa was Angola, followed by South Africa and the Republic of Congo. In 2019, Nigeria was the largest buyer of Chinese goods, followed by South Africa and Egypt.

China is also Africa’s biggest source of foreign direct investment – investment surged from $75m in 2003 to $2.7bn in 2019. Chinese FDI flows to Africa have exceeded those from the US since 2014. Between 2013 and 2018, 45% of China’s foreign aid went to Africa. The number of Chinese workers in Africa by the end of 2019 was 182,745, according to official Chinese sources.

How has FOCAC impacted the financial relationship between China and Africa?

The first official FOCAC was held in Beijing in 2006, following two major ministerial conferences in Beijing and Addis Ababa in 2000 and 2003. Between 2000 and 2019, the China-Africa Research Institute at Johns Hopkins University estimated Chinese financiers signed 1,141 loan commitments worth $153bn with African governments and their state-owned enterprises.

In 2015, China unveiled its largest commitment of the conference series, a $60bn package of aid, subsidised lending, and state-backed investment, a commitment repeated in 2018.

Chinese financial support has proved crucial to African countries over the last two decades. Loans from government and state-owned banks have enabled the construction of major infrastructure projects across the continent, including highways, ports, airports and government buildings.

But much of that support has been relatively opaque. According to a research paper released in late September by the China Africa Research Institute, Zambia’s outstanding external debt to Chinese financiers is approximately $6.6bn, almost double the $3.4bn revealed by the previous Zambian government. The estimates do not include substantial arrears to Chinese contractors for unpaid projects, part of an estimated domestic arrears pile amounting to $2bn.

What was promised at FOCAC in 2018?

For the first time in the history of the FOCAC meetings, China’s commitments to Africa stayed flat in 2018, with $60bn pledged over three years. Prior forums had seen an exponential growth in commitments, starting from around $5bn in 2006.

According to Annalisa Prizzon, a senior research fellow at the UK-based ODI, the 2018 commitment was more weighted towards aid than previous instalments, with 25% of these commitments – or $5bn a year – in the form of grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans.

In a May speech, Chinese finance minister Wang Yi said that over 85% of the eight major initiatives announced at the 2018 Beijing Summit have been implemented, 70% of the $60bn supporting funds have been disbursed or earmarked, and a large number of cooperation projects have been launched or completed.

Other analysts are less enamoured of the track record of FOCAC in delivering benefits to Africa. Writing for African Business, former Liberian public works minister Gyude Moore says that a vast economic chasm has opened between Africa and China. He argues that this year’s forum presents an opportunity for African states to recalibrate and correct their courses using lessons from China’s past.

Also writing for African Business earlier this year, Hannah Ryder, CEO of Development Reimagined, an African-led international development agency based in Beijing, called for “ a more organised, collective approach to engagement” on the part of African leaders at this year’s FOCAC, and summarised her organisation’s blueprint for an African China strategy.

Related article

For Ryder, writing in the November issue of African Business, the factors that drove China to commit $60bn to African countries in 2018 remain as strong as ever, but the outcomes of this year’s forum remain uncertain.

Future trajectories of China-Africa relations The report FOCAC at 21: Future Trajectories of China-Africa Relations published in October by the China Foresight project at the London School of Economics brings together a number of international experts to examine emerging trends likely to shape China-Africa relations in coming years. Stephen Paduano, executive director of the LSE Economic Diplomacy Commission, says that the crux of China’s foreign economic policy since the death of Mao has been running trade surpluses. It is far from certain that China can pull back from its overseas spending spree, as a decline in overseas capital flows would create a decline in China’s trade surplus that could be politically unpalatable.

Mzukisi Qobo, head of Wits School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, argues that African leaders must use their agency more effectively at FOCAC to seek more market access in China, while also using the African Continental Free Trade Agreement as a basis for industrial development and engagement with external actors.

Lina Benabdallah, assistant professor at Wake Forest University, points out that in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when China was in need of assistance, African states provided much of that aid. China’s reciprocation of that assistance, she says, has filled the void left by the absence of other partners but has yet to reach its full potential. FOCAC 2021 will provide the opportunity to negotiate better delivery deadlines for Chinese vaccines and the possibility of producing more of them locally. The report also contains articles by experts examining China’s security engagement with Africa, its digital infrastructure in Africa, educational exchanges and collaboration on space technology.

What will be on the agenda at this year’s FOCAC?

Analysts have predicted that an era of “easy” Chinese credit in Africa is drawing to a close , as an economic relationship primarily based on the resource trade has shifted towards infrastructure and a political and strategic relationship.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a catastrophic financial impact on many African countries, leading to fears of debt defaults on the billions of dollars that China has lent the continent over two decades. The World Bank estimates that Africa’s funding gap stood at $290bn in 2020.

Without debt support, unaffordable payments on the vast portfolio of loans from China and other wealthy nations could lead to a series of chaotic defaults by individual African countries.

For its part, China says it is a participant in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, and says it has signed debt suspension agreements or similar understandings with 19 African countries.

It has also cancelled interest-free loans due to mature by the end of 2020 for 15 African countries. Yet African countries concerned by their fiscal situation are likely to push for much more generous debt renegotiation and forgiveness.

According to Wang Yi, the conference will also focus on joint efforts against Covid-19, including the provision of more vaccines for the continent. Africa’s share of China’s total global vaccine distribution remains at 8% compared to 61% for Asia, according to a Chinese vaccine tracker report from @BridgeBeijing.

There will also be talks on deepening cooperation on China’s Belt and Road global infrastructure plan and adopting sector-specific cooperation measures for priority areas such as healthcare, investment, trade, industrialisation, agricultural security, climate change, peace and security, human resources and digital economy.

According to the South China Morning Post, African countries will be “pushing to grow their agricultural exports into China” at the forum.

The newspaper quotes an interview by Bloomberg with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni in which he says that China should “provide tariff-free, quota-free access” for African goods, such as that allowed by the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) or a deal mirroring Europe’s Everything But Arms arrangement for least developed countries.

“The only new thing we shall insist on is market access to the Chinese market, because that will help Africa a great deal,” Museveni told Bloomberg on 1 November. “The next thing I would ask from them is to allow our products to enter their market quota-free, tax-free.”

Mauritius is the only African country to have signed a free trade agreement with China.

A very different FOCAC in 2021? Discussing the forthcoming forum on the China in Africa podcast, Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden predict that the 2021 edition will be “a very different FOCAC than in recent years”. They foresee the announcement of smaller infrastructure projects than at previous editions, but believe digital and tech will be big – “expect lots of smart cities projects to be announced,” says van Staden. Agriculture is a theme that they expect to be much higher on the agenda this year, as it will give China a chance to “stick it to the West”. On the question of whether China will bring a big chequebook to the table, they say that as no other countries have announced the size of their commitments in recent bilateral meetings with Africa, this will be a chance for China to make an impression. However, the area in which they most expect China to announce a big number is in the amount of vaccines it will be sending to Africa. As regards green investment, they ponder whether there will be any gesture to replace the investments in coal on the continent that Beijing has recently cut. Given China’s lead in renewable technology, they see the space for a “real movement forward” in this area.

Additional research and reporting by Charles Dietz.