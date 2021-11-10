Telecoms giant Econet launches Cassava Technologies to parent major brands

Pan-African telecoms group Econet has launched Cassava Technologies, a parent company which will encompass Econet’s digital services and infrastructure activities, including fibre broadband networks, data centres, renewable energy, cloud and cybersecurity and fintech.

The London-headquartered firm, which will be led by CEO Hardy Pemhiwa, will act as the parent company of Econet brands including Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Liquid Cloud, Sasai Fintech, Vaya Technologies, and Distributed Power Technologies.

Pemhiwa has served as group CEO and managing director of Econet Global Limited for over six years, according to his LinkedIn page. Zimbabwean-born, London-based Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa will serve as executive chairman.

The firm claims it will be “Africa’s first integrated tech player of continental scale”, with product segments providing digital solutions to over 1m enterprises and internet access to over 500m. It says it will operate the largest independent pan-African terrestrial fibre broadband network spanning more than 62,000 miles and more than 300 towns and cities across Africa, as well as the largest footprint of interconnected carrier neutral data centres.

Cassava says it is “backed by significant investment and extensive collaboration with some of the world’s largest technology businesses and institutional investors interested in Africa’s nascent but rapidly growing digital economy.”

Pemhiwa said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Cassava Technologies. Our unmatched fibre broadband, data centres and renewable energy infrastructure, paired with fintech, cloud, cybersecurity, and on-demand digital platforms, will accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

“As Cassava Technologies, with a footprint covering more than 15 countries, we are well positioned to meet the growing needs of businesses operating in Africa and expand access to fintech and other digital services to enterprises, small & medium size businesses, and consumers across Africa.”

Econet mobile telecoms businesses including Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Econet LEO (Burundi), Econet Telecom Lesotho, Econet’s investment in Mascom Wireless Botswana, and Econet’s mobile money business, EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe, will continue to operate under the Econet Wireless brand.

“As Africa’s economy transitions to digital, there is a tremendous opportunity for increasing connectivity to usher in a new wave of digital tools and solutions that will improve the lives of millions of Africans. This is why we have created Cassava Technologies, to make technology as accessible as cassava ‘fufu’ in Africa,” said Masiyiwa.