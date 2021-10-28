VC4A & ABAN Announce New Partnership with the UK Government While Gearing up to the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit #AESIS2021

October 28th 2021 • Africa

The British High Commission’s UK South Africa Tech Hub, and its partners VC4A (www.VC4A.com) and the Africa Business Angels Network (ABAN), have come together to develop the AESIS Learning Track at the 2021 Africa Early Stage Investor Summit coming up on 4th & 5th November.

The Learning Track is a series of investor masterclasses ‘for investors, by investors’. It is anchored by industry thought leaders such as Khaled Ismail of HIM Angel, Ope Reju Sule of the London Stock Exchange AIM team, Idris Ayodeji Bello of Lofty Inc and Eghosa Omoigui of Echo VC. These investor-only masterclasses will take place on November 4th & 5th, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM GMT+1 and will touch the following topics – Preparing startup investments for Series A, Preparing for Exit and IPO, Investing Successfully as an Angel, and Succeeding in VC as an Africa focused GP. The UK South Africa Tech Hub is sponsoring this event, enabling funders to attend AESIS free of charge: thereby facilitating increased investment to African entrepreneurs, including from South Africa where the UK-South Africa Tech Hub has specific focus.

Ben White, Founder and CEO of VC4A adds ‘‘Historically, there’s been a lack of Africa-focused General Partners, people who really understand investing on the African continent. Now we have this community and it’s growing fast! The Learning Track brings these investors together to share best practices and learnings. The closed door sessions are part of a unique opportunity to connect the leading investors from across the continent. Partnering with the UK’s UK South Africa Tech Hub makes it possible to have these important sessions part of this year’s event.’’

The British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson said: ‘The UK-South Africa Tech Hub aims to stimulate South Africa’s digital economy, build high-end digital skills and jobs, and forge innovation partnerships. We are delighted to support this year’s Learning Track at the Africa Early Stage Investment Summit to improve funding for African entrepreneurs, including from South Africa where the UK-South Africa Tech Hub has specific focus, and contributing to job creation and economic growth in the region.’

Register now on www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com and reserve your seat for the Learning Track and many other exciting opportunities to meet with and learn from fellow investors. This includes the in-person investor meetups and the GP/LP office hours happening on November 3rd. Discover new investment opportunities in the VC4A Venture Showcase and we do have a jam-packed agenda of keynotes, investor panels and fireside chats.

Speakers for #AESIS2021 include over 60 industry giants: Rebecca Enonchong, Aly El-Shakany, Tomi Davies, Iyin Aboyeji, David S Rose, Hannah Subayi Kamuanga, Dina el-Shenoufy, Ben White, Kola Aina, and Tidjane Deme amongst others.

About UK South Africa Tech Hub:

The UK-South Africa Tech Hub forms part of the International Tech Hub (https://bit.ly/3GtyAMu) Network a British Government initiative to promote digital inclusion and inclusive growth of the digital ecosystems in partner countries. The International Tech Hubs have expert teams which work to stimulate local digital economies, build high-end digital skills, and forge innovation partnerships between local tech sectors and international businesses. Alongside South Africa, there are Hubs in Nigeria, Kenya, India, Indonesia and Brazil. Through the Hubs’ activities, entrepreneurs and founders acquire the skills, resources and support needed to turbocharge their entrepreneurial journey.

About VC4A:

VC4A is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to Africa’s startup movement. Since 2008, the organization designs, structures and implements successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of African startups and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs. Visit VC4A.com for more information.

About ABAN:

ABAN is the Pan-African network organization for angel investors. Established in 2015 by a group of 6 pioneer angel networks in Africa, ABAN represents an emerging sector playing a vital role in the African early stage ecosystems’ future, providing valuable human and financial capital to African startups through a growing number of Angel investor groups, syndicates and networks across the continent. Visit https://abanangels.org for more information.