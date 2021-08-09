The France-Nigeria Business Council was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron to facilitate contacts between Nigerian and French businesses, to catalyse strategic partnerships and foster stronger economic ties between the two countries, both in terms of investment and bilateral trade.

Mr Macron has strong connections with Nigeria and has prioritised the relationship between our two countries. He interned at the French embassy in Abuja, giving him an early and meaningful introduction to our culture and potential. He also visited in 2018 and was hosted by Mr Tony O.Elumelu, chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, at a Q&A session with over 2,000 African entrepreneurs. That session demonstrated the extraordinary dynamic of young African entrepreneurs, something we catalyse through our Tony Elumelu Foundation and the United Bank for Africa.

Based on this very personal experience, Mr Macron understands the importance of Nigeria in Africa, in the repositioning of France’s relationship with the continent, and he has put Nigeria at a very prominent place in France’s African agenda, evidenced again by the dedicated France-Nigeria session at the Palace of Versailles during the Choose France summit in June.

The goal of the Council is very simple, to grow trade and relationships, ensure that the relationship is a “win-win” and becomes a partnership of equals. We strongly support the creation of value adding export industries in Nigeria, we are keen to help promote opportunities for both countries.