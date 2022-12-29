US-Africa Leader’s Summit 2022
The Biden administration’s flagship summit brought dozens of African heads of state to Washington DC. What were the expectations? What were the outcomes?
Features:
➡ Photo-op or time for a re-imagining?
➡ US-Africa Leaders Summit deal roundup
➡ Does the US support the AfCFTA?
➡ Interview: Florie Liser, CEO of Corporate Council on Africa
➡ What can the US-Africa Leaders Summit learn from China?
➡ Ruto looks West as China ties cool
Features:
➡ Photo-op or time for a re-imagining?
➡ US-Africa Leaders Summit deal roundup
➡ Does the US support the AfCFTA?
➡ Interview: Florie Liser, CEO of Corporate Council on Africa
➡ What can the US-Africa Leaders Summit learn from China?
➡ Ruto looks West as China ties cool
Features:
Interviews & Insights:
Click here for our latest coverage on Trade and Investment
The African Agriculture report was first published in the December 2022 issue of African Business.