Special Report: Rwanda – A country on the move

Rwanda is a country on the move.

Despite a difficult couple of years – the pandemic saw its economy contract by 3.4% in 2020 – the country is set to deliver 7% growth this year, according to the IMF.

The government has surpassed the World Health Organisation’s target of over 40% of citizens fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and is now forging ahead with Vision 2050, an ambitious plan to make the country middle-income by 2035 and high-income by 2050.

The planned driver for the next phase of national growth will be the expansion of key areas of the economy, including agriculture, health, and finance.

In this report, we look at Rwanda’s ambitions, and ask business and political leaders in the country how they are working to achieve them.