DOSSIER: NIGERIA
Nigeria in 2022
With less than year until elections to replace outgoing two-term President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria again finds itself in a state of flux.
Features:
➡ Nigeria charts uncertain economic path
➡ Nigerian banks face survival of the fittest in fintech era
➡ Who’s in the running to be the next president of Nigeria?
➡ Nigeria’s infrastructure projects move forward as elections loom
➡ Privatisation fails to end Nigeria’s power woes
➡ Local giants grow in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector
Features:
➡ Nigeria charts uncertain economic path
➡ Nigerian banks face survival of the fittest in fintech era
➡ Who’s in the running to be the next president of Nigeria?
➡ Nigeria’s infrastructure projects move forward as elections loom
➡ Privatisation fails to end Nigeria’s power woes
➡ Local giants grow in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector